PONANT Conducts an International Safety Exercise in the Polar Region

PONANT continues to enhance maritime safety standards through innovation. On September 30, 2023, Le Commandant Charcot conducted a second safety drill in the polar region at Herschel Island in the Northwest Passage.

“We carried out a first rescue exercise on the ice in September 2021 during the ship’s trial voyage. This time, the operation took place in ice-free water. It’s a world first that allowed us to test our procedures and equipment, as well as the coordination with the Canadian and American services,” explained the Captain, Patrick Marchesseau, on Le Commandant Charcot. “This joint exercise and sharing of our expertise is contributing to advances in safety for the entire polar maritime and tourism industry.”

