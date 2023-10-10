Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Appoints José E. Cil to Board of Directors

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has appointed José E. Cil to its Board of Directors. He will now serve as an independent director beginning on October 6, 2023. The Board of Directors has expanded from eight to nine members, seven of whom are independent. Mr. Cil will serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome a highly experienced executive of José’s caliber to our Board. His appointment reflects our commitment to regularly evaluating our board to bring the right mix of skills and expertise to the table to guide Norwegian’s long-term strategy to unlock growth and drive shareholder value,” said Russell W. Galbut, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

José E. Cil’s History of Accomplishments and Community Outreach

Career Beginnings: Mr. Cil graduated from Tulane University and started his career practicing law after earning his Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. During his time as Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”), the company expanded globally while maintaining a strong focus on financial results and returning capital to shareholders. Mr. Cil successfully led RBI through the pandemic and subsequent recovery, and also led the company’s digital transformation efforts, development of its sustainability framework, Restaurant Brands for Good, and execution of its $1 billion acquisition of Firehouse Subs.

Awards and Recognition: José E. Cil received numerous accolades during his tenure including being named Restaurant Leader of the Year by Restaurant Business Magazine in 2021 and became the 2021 South Florida Ultimate CEO honoree by South Florida Business Journal.

Serving Florida : As a leader in the South Florida community, José is also involved in several organizations that promote the economic development of Florida, serving as a member of the Orange Bowl Committee, as Council Member on the Florida Council of 100, a Member of the Board of Visit Florida, a Member of the Executive Board of Advisors of Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, and was recently appointed to the Board of Advisors of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami.

By Adalyn Dugas