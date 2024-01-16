Experience Luxury and Elegance at the Renovated JW Marriott Marquis Miami

The JW Marriott Marquis Miami is a luxurious hotel located in downtown Miami. With its elegance and exceptional service, it has become a top choice for travelers seeking an unforgettable stay. The hotel’s location offers easy access to the city’s vibrant attractions and entertainment. Guests can explore Wynwood Walls, the lively nightlife of South Beach, or relax on the beaches along the coast. The hotel’s prime location ensures that the best of Miami is conveniently located nearby. Additionally, the Port of Miami is just 5 minutes away.

From the moment guests step into the hotel, they are greeted by a commitment to excellence. The modern and stylish design, complemented by the warm and attentive staff, creates an inviting ambiance that sets the stage for a truly memorable experience.

With 313 newly renovated guestrooms, including 56 suites, the JW Marriott Marquis Miami prioritizes comfort and convenience. All guest rooms offer modern amenities, plush bedding, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and stunning views of the city skyline or Biscayne Bay.

The JW Marriott Marquis Miami offers exceptional dining options led by renowned chef Daniel Boulud at the Boulud Sud restaurant. Guests can indulge in a Mediterranean-inspired culinary journey featuring seafood and delectable pastries. The hotel also offers a variety of other dining options to cater to guests’ preferences.

No stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami would be complete without a visit to the hotel’s spa. Designed to promote relaxation and rejuvenation, the spa offers various treatments and therapies to relax the mind, body, and soul. From massages to facials, each experience is tailored to guests’ individual needs.

The JW Marriott Marquis Miami is more than just a hotel – it is an experience of luxury, elegance, and exceptional service. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, the hotel staff ensures that every moment of your stay is filled with comfort, indulgence, and unforgettable memories.