Emerald Cruises Sails into Colombia

On January 11, 2024, Colombian tourism celebrated a significant moment as a cruise ship arrived at the pristine shores of Cabo de la Vela. Emerald Cruises, known for their Swiss precision, selected this emerging location as the welcoming destination for approximately 40 international passengers.

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza, acknowledged the event, emphasizing the government’s unwavering commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism in the region.

Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, shared her immense pride in reaching this milestone while showcasing La Guajira as an exquisite destination boasting a rich cultural heritage and vibrant natural environment.

MORE ABOUT EMERALD AZZURRA

Emerald Azzurra began its journey in Barbados, exploring destinations such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Aruba, Curaçao, and Cabo de La Vela. The ship will also make stops in Santa Marta and Cartagena before concluding its voyage in Panama.

Colombia has seen remarkable growth in cruise ship arrivals, and projections suggest a significant increase in cruise activity for the upcoming season. This expansion is expected to have a positive economic impact and contribute to the diverse and vibrant destinations in Colombia.

As the cruise industry continues its upward trajectory in Colombia, it promises an enticing adventure for both travelers and the local economy. La Guajira’s rising recognition on the global tourism map will undoubtedly add to the allure of this remarkable journey.