Disney Treasure To Embark On Maiden Voyage December 2024

Disney Treasure, a sister ship to Disney Wish, is set to launch from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024. During her first time at sea, the ship will host seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Members of Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club can book a Disney Treasure Cruise starting on September 12, 2023. All guests will be able to book their stays with Disney Treasure on September 20, 2023.

Like previous Disney Cruises, Disney Treasure will present themes that complement the Disney brand and its theme parks. Public spaces and other lounge areas will be designed and inspired by Disney mega-franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel.

Adventures Aboard Disney Treasure

Aside from playful furnishings and cuisine inspired by Disney characters and personalities, a Disney Cruise would not be the same without immersive entertainment experiences.

Fairytale Hall: Children can experience a magical princess treatment where they can create pieces of art at Rapunzel’s Art studio and participate in reading and theater games at Belle’s Library.

Marvel Super Hero Academy: Guests will be welcomed into a high-tech Avengers headquarters where they will train as “recruits” to become the next generation of superheroes.

Walt Disney Imagineering Lab: Children and adults can enjoy learning about the history of the Disney Company and the inventive creative process behind Disney’s famous theme parks and cruises.

Star Wars: Cargo Bay: Children will have the opportunity to face space creatures in a galaxy far, far away.

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck: Sensory style games and activities will be offered to little ones in a nautical themed playground.

Construction Details

Disney Treasure is currently undergoing its last finishing touches at Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. Returning Disney Cruise guests should expect Disney Treasure to be slightly larger than Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

