Norwegian Cruise Line: Voyaging from Maryland’s Port of Baltimore

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line was welcomed to the Helen Bentley Port of Baltimore to begin a fall and winter sailing schedule. This is a historic event, as it is the first time the company will have two ships homeporting from Maryland. The ships will offer cruises from Baltimore to New England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.

“Today marks a history-making moment for Norwegian Cruise Line as we sail from the vibrant city of Baltimore for the first time,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Sky embarks today on a 10-day New England and Canada cruise to:

Martha’s Vineyard

Boston, MA

Bar Harbor, ME

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Sydney, Australia

Cape Breton Island

Charlottetown

Prince Edward Island

Saguenay

Quebec and Quebec City

“The arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line heightens the impact of cruising as an economic engine for our state. The industry already generates nearly 400 jobs and the $63 million is annual local business revenues,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld.

Other important dates to keep in mind:

September 21, 2023: Norwegian will sail on an 11-day New England and Canada Cruise.

November 22 and 23, a five-day Bermuda cruise will offer a perfect warm weather escape

November 27, December 9, and December 21, a 12-day voyage to the Caribbean

Offering year-round cruising since 2009, the Port averages more than 200,000 passengers annually. Baltimore’s cruise terminal is located right off Interstate 95 and offers plenty of onsite parking.

Over 40 million people are within a six-hour drive of Baltimore, and two-thirds of the nation’s population is within an overnight drive of Baltimore.

When would you be ready to sail away from Maryland’s Port of Baltimore?

By Ilvea Lezama