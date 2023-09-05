Achille Staiano Named New Chief Commercial Officer For Explora Journeys

Achille Staiano has been named the new Chief Commercial Officer for Explora Journeys. He was recruited from MSC Cruises, where he worked as SVP in Global Sales. He will report to CEO of Explora Journeys, Micheal Ungerer.

Industry Experience

Achille has worked for the MSC Group for almost 30 years. His new position as Chief Commercial Officer displays MSC Group’s dedication to investing in current employees. Achille first started working with the company in 1994, in MSC’s shipping container business, and continued his senior commercial roles for 11 years.

“I have been a part of the MSC family since I was 19 years old and I am proud of the constant growth that I have experienced. My new role with Explora Journeys is an exciting challenge and I look forward to contributing to the continued global growth and success of the brand in the luxury travel sector,” said Achille Staiano.

In 2004, he moved over to MSC Cruises to strengthen the line’s ambitious sales strategies. In recent years, MSC Cruises has become the third largest cruise brand in the world. The fleet saw expansion within six years, which doubled the fleet to 22 vessels in service.

Having seen the successful launch of EXPLORA I in July, Achille will continue the brand’s growth in years to come.

“Achille’s in-depth knowledge of sales, global distribution channels and revenue management within the maritime industry are tremendous assets to have as we continue to establish our new brand in the luxury travel sector. He will play a pivotal role in the future growth of our business as more ships join our fleet and our capacity expands. This appointment demonstrates the development opportunities that are open to our people within MSC Group and I am pleased to have Achille bring his extensive expertise to our senior leadership team,” said Micheal Ungerer, Explora Journey’s CEO.

This Summer 2024, Explora II will launch its inaugural sailing journey to the Mediterranean, Middle East, India, Indian Ocean and Africa. In the future, Explora III and Explora IV will prepare to launch in 2026 and 2027.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys soon? Let us know in the comments below!

By Adalyn Dugas