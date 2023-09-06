Oceania Cruises Reveals Allura Inaugural Sailings

Get ready to embark on Oceania Cruises’ latest vessel, Allura, scheduled to launch in the summer of 2025. Its maiden voyage will cover 26 sailings, spanning seven to 34 days and covering 92 locations! Bookings for these exciting itineraries will open on September 13, 2023, so mark your calendars!

“Excitement is already building in advance of Allura’s debut. This beautiful new addition to our family embodies the dynamic and dazzling future of Oceania Cruises,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Allura heralds the ultimate evolution of our onboard experience, and her Inaugural Season is designed to entice curious world travelers, to allow them to reconnect with well-loved favorite destinations and discover new ones for the first time.”

ALLURA‘S INAUGURAL SAILINGS

Allura will sail her maiden voyage on a seven-day journey from Athens to Istanbul, departing on June 8, 2025.

The ship will visit destinations like Cádiz, Cagliari, Messina, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo, and Cinque Terre.

The sailings will feature overnight stays in Istanbul, Monte Carlo, Quebec City, Montreal, and New York.

From her summer in the Mediterranean, Allura will sail to Canada and New England for an extended season in North America before the winter season in the Caribbean.

SAMPLE OF ALLURA‘S SAILINGS

Maiden Voyage – Athens to Istanbul

Date: June 8, 2025

Duration: 7 Days

Destinations: Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Santorini, Greece; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Canakkale (Troy), Turkey; Istanbul, Turkey

Flourishing Rivieras – Rome to Athens

Date: July 29, 2025

Duration: 17 days

Destinations: Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Florence/Pisa/Tuscany (Livorno), Italy; Portofino, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Saint-Tropez, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Cinque Terre (La Spezia), Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Sorrento/Capri, Italy; Santorini, Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Antalya, Turkey; Bodrum, Turkey; Patmos, Greece; Athens (Piraeus), Greece

Explorer’s Grand Crossing – Rome to New York

Date: August 27, 2025

Duration: 34 days

Destinations: Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Salerno, Italy; Taormina (Sicily), Italy; Valletta, Malta; Ibiza, Spain; Valencia, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Provence (Marseille), France; Cannes, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Provence (Marseille), France; Barcelona (Tarragona), Spain; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Cartagena, Spain; Málaga, Spain; Gibraltar, UK; Tangier, Morocco; Seville (Cádiz), Spain; Portimão, Portugal; Lisbon, Portugal; Funchal (Madeira), Portugal; Ponta Delgada (Azores), Portugal; Horta (Azores), Portugal; St. John’s, Newfoundland; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Bar Harbor, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; Newport, Rhode Island; New York, New York

Maples & Manors – New York to Montreal

Date: October 18, 2025

Duration:11 days

Destinations: New York, New York; Newport, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Saint John (Bay of Fundy), New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Nova Scotia; Saguenay, Quebec; Quebec City, Quebec; Montreal, Quebec

Holiday Havens – Miami to Miami

Date: December 21, 2025

Duration: 14 days

Destinations: Miami, Florida; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; St. George’s, Grenada; Kingstown, St. Vincent; Bridgetown, Barbados; Roseau, Dominica; St. John’s, Antigua; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Miami, Florida

ALLURA HIGHLIGHTS

New onboard Crêperie, serving freshly made crêpes and waffles for breakfast and delicious gelatos in the afternoon.

New social hub at the top of the ship, offering a serene atmosphere and sweeping views of the seascape while combining The Library and digital center to offer a new learning experience.

One chef for every 10 guests, ensuring half of the crew members are dedicated to culinary experiences.

Two Master Chefs of France.

5 unique dining venues, including Ember and Aquamar Kitchen, at no extra cost.

Two crew members for every three guests, with spacious standard staterooms covering 291 square feet.

Immersive shore excursions and tours on each sailing.

Enrichment programs, including art classes at Artist Loft, guest speakers, and sommelier demonstrations.

Culinary Center and Chef’s Studio for learning culinary techniques from onboard Chef Instructors.

“Allura will continue the evolution of the Oceania Cruises experience. At their inception, our ships Marina and Riviera were heralded as two of the most beautiful and perfect cruise ships ever built; Vista, and now Allura, carry forward this vision, building on and embodying the evolution of perfection. We cannot wait to welcome Allura to the fleet,” said Del Rio.

Will you book a sailing with Oceania Cruises aboard Allura? Let us know in the comments!