Cunard Line Announces Collaboration With Chef Michel Roux

Cunard Line has announced it will be working with Michel Roux, a two-starred Michelin chef! He will work with Cunards’ culinary development chefs to make a gala menu for the Queens Grill Restaurant aboard the brand’s new Queen Anne ship.

Roux will be working on a new menu for Cunard Lines’ pub, the Golden Lion, opening aboard Queen Anne in May 2024. The cruise line also announced the release of four new dining experiences aboard Queen Anne, which include: Aji Wa, Aranya, Sir Samuels, and Tramonto.

“It is an absolute privilege to be working with Cunard’s hugely talented and passionate culinary development chefs as we countdown to the launch of their newest ship Queen Anne,” said Roux.

About Cunard Line Dining

Aji Wa, a new dining experience for the cruise line, will have Japanese cuisine inspired by the four seasons. The menu will have sushi and an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner. Guests can also participate in an Omikase “chef’s choice’ tasting menu in the evenings.

Aranya, which introduces travelers to the flavors of India, has menus crafted by experts in the culinary field. The restaurant features a multi-sensory experience with its many flavors and its floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sir Samuels, a restaurant featuring British and Australian beef and seafood and a wine program, has high-quality stakes and a large number of beef to choose from. Additionally, the menu will include fish and other seafood dishes made from the freshest ingredients.

Tramonto, a restaurant with Mediterranean cuisine, features a full list of dishes and flavors and will allow travelers to dine alfresco while enjoying a summer evening meal.

Travelers can utilize the appropriate dining options with their stateroom type, such as the Britannia restaurant, the Princess Grill, and Queens Grill Restaurants.

“We’re delighted to be working with the very best chefs, at the top of their different culinary fields, to offer a wide range of dining options to our guests,” said Matt Gleaves, Vice President of Commercial at Cunard North America.

Will you try the Cunard Lines’ new dining options? Let us know in the comments.

By Nick Pallotto





