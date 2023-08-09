Holland America Line Introduces ‘Home Away From Home’ Voyages

Holland America Line has released its ‘Home Away from Home’ voyages for the 2023 holiday season! These sailings are perfect for those looking to celebrate Thanksgiving, New Year’s, Christmas, and Hanukkah with Holland America Line.

Holland America Lines’ Holiday voyages include sailings to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Mexico and passengers can travel domestically out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and San Diego, California. Sailings to Asia, South America, Australia, and New Zealand will also be available for booking.

“On a Holland America Line holiday sailing, guests can spend their days exploring exciting destinations,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Chief Commercial Officer of Holland America Line. “At night, they’ll enjoy traditional meals and other celebrations while surrounded by beautiful holiday decor.”

Holiday Festivities With Holland America Line

Guests can explore light displays and gingerbread villages and other holiday-themed parts of the vessels.

Holiday dishes such as turkey and dressing, latkes and sufganiyot for Hanukkah, and a menu incorporating traditional holiday dishes from Scandinavia and Asia will be available.

Travelers can witness a tree lighting ceremony, play a game of dreidel, watch holiday movies, and go caroling throughout their time cruising.

Other holiday festivities include: A Christmas Eve Party, New Year’s Eve Ball, Appearances by Santa Claus, and Kid’s Club activities.

Holland America Holiday Itineraries

Travelers can celebrate Thanksgiving aboard Eurodam on a 11-Day Eastern Caribbean Wayfarer Holiday. Guests can have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner aboard the ship with turkey, stuffing, and pie. The vessel departs November 28, 2023, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

On Oosterdam, guests can participate in a 22-Day South America and Antarctica voyage departing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and heading to San Antonio, Santiago, Chile before cruising to Antarctica for four days.

On the 19-Day Panama Canal and Eastern Caribbean sailing, guests will travel to the oldest synagogue, Mikve Israel-Emanuel Synagogue.The vessel departs December 3, 2023, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Explore Nha Trang, Vietnam on Westerdams’ 14-Day Far East Discover Holiday, departing on December 23, 2023, and will travel to Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The cruise will also feature an onboard New Year’s Celebration.

Other sailings to the Caribbean will be available aboard the cruise lines’ Rotterdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Zuiderdam, Eurodam, Nieuw Statendam, and Zaandam vessels .

Travel to Hawaii and Mexico aboard the Koningsdam and Volendam vessels.

On Oosterdam, guests will cruise to South America and Antarctica. Ports of call include New Zealand and Australia.

About Holland America Lines’ Holiday Promotion Benefits

Guests can book their cruise with the premium amenity package, “Have it All,” which features shore excursions, beverage packages, beverage service charges, specialty dining, and Wi-Fi.

Wi-Fi costs $99 per person per day but is included in your fare.

Fares for holiday voyages have a price range of $1,299 to $10,429 per person. Also, taxes, fees, and port expenses are charged.

Will you take advantage of these holiday cruises? Let us know in the comments!

By Nick Pallotto