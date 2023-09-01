Cruise Deal Of The Week – September 1, 2023

Hey Cruisers!

Labor Day is this weekend and you know what that means…Labor Day deals! Are you looking to spend your time off in a tropical paradise? Save on cruise bookings in 2023 when you book now with these cruise lines:

Virgin Voyages

Sail aboard Valiant Lady or Resilient Lady and save up to $900 in a Labor Day Weekend Sale!

What’s Included:

Sail through the Mediterranean in 2023

Get $600 off premium drinks per cabin when booking up to 7 nights

Get $300 off premium drinks per cabin when booking up to 6 nights

Indulge in 20+ eateries, fitness classes, WiFi, and essential drinks.

Booking offer begins August 28, 2023 and ends December 31, 2023

Royal Caribbean

Book between September 2, 2023 and August 31, 2023 to get up to 40% off select travel amenities.

What’s Included:

Up to 40% off of beverages

Up to 30% off Shore Excursions and up to 40% off Onboard Activities

Up to 30% off VIP passes and up to 30% off Dining Packages

Up to 65% off Photo Packages

Up to 20% off Gift and Gear Purchases

Booking offer begins August 29, 2023 and ends September 5, 2023

Will you take advantage of these Labor Day deals? Let us know in the comments below!

By Adalyn Dugas