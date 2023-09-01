Crystal Cruises Celebrates Crystal Symphony’s Inaugural Voyage

Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony departs from Athens, Greece, today, on its inaugural voyage. In an exciting new journey, the ship will set sail for Santorini, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. Crystal Symphony is expected to welcome up to 606 guests and offer all new travel amenities and spacious guest rooms such as the Sapphire Veranda Suite.

After being acquired by Abercrombie and Kent Travel Group, Crystal Cruises underwent a rebranding venture. The cruise line company is now known as Crystal, and the group’s relaunching efforts include a combined $150 million dollar refurbishment to the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

“We are so proud that Crystal Symphony has officially joined Crystal Serenity back in the water, signaling an exciting new chapter for Crystal – two ships refurbished and back in service in under a year is completely unprecedented,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group. “The ship’s exceptional enhancements reflect our unwavering commitment to providing guests with inspiration and enrichment as they sail to the globe’s most coveted destinations.”

Crystal Symphony has maximized comfortability for each guest! Each suite has been given its own renovation. New floor plans capture breathtaking views that guests will remember long after their stay. Dining options include award winning restaurants and, as always, industry leading service.

A Cruise with Crystal Reimagined

A voyage with Crystal is an all new experience!

Suites & Guest Rooms: Crystal has partnered with GEM, a renowned cruise ship architectural firm, to create newly-fashioned guest rooms and suites. Each guest room has been designed to compliment views of the ocean using soft hues and pastel colors.

Single Guest Room with Ocean View: Cozy bedroom (up to 215 sq ft) redesigned in 2023, with welcoming and comfortable detailing, butler service, and ocean views.

Sapphire Veranda Suite: Spacious suite (up to 430 sq ft) with living area, elegant finishings and private veranda, accompanied by attentive butler service. Sapphire suites are available to book in new and classic designs.

Junior Crystal Penthouse Suite: This new, large suite (up to 645 sq ft) includes spacious rooms with separate dining and living areas looking onto a private veranda, also accompanied by attentive butler service.

Dining Experiences: Guests can choose from 10 unique dining options and a 24-hour in-suite dining service.

Wellness Experiences: Aurōra is Crystal’s all new wellness spa. It is expected to be the most relaxing retreat on the sea. Treatment options will be available such as massage treatments, medi-spa IV healing, and a full-service Salon. Spa facials will include the SuperTech Facial, the Chariot of Light Massage, and the Grown Alchemist Restoration Shave.

In the future, Crystal’s rebranding efforts are expanding. The cruise line company is expecting to partner with European shipbuilders to include a development of four new ships in the next six years with two classic ships and two expedition vessels.

Will you be on board with Crystal for an all new sailing adventure? Let us know in the comments!

By Adalyn Dugas