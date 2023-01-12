Brightline Shares An Inside Look Of Orlando station

Brightline, the high-speed intercity rail that provides quick access between Miami and West Palm Beach, has revealed a first look at its up-and-coming Orlando Station located at Orlando International Airport. Guests looking to travel to Disney for the day can book a reservation and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a matter of time!

“This world class train station continues our mission of transforming train travel in America,” said Patrick Goddard, president at Brightline. “We have carefully thought through each detail of this station to ensure that it exceeds the expectations of the modern traveler.”

The new station was designed by Bigtime Design Studios, an architecture firm out of Miami, Florida, that created the newly opened Brightline Boca Raton and Aventura stations.

FIRST LOOK AT BRIGHTLINE’S ORLANDO STATION