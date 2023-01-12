fbpx
January 12, 2023

Brightline Shares An Inside Look Of Orlando station

Brightline, the high-speed intercity rail that provides quick access between Miami and West Palm Beach, has revealed a first look at its up-and-coming Orlando Station located at Orlando International Airport. Guests looking to travel to Disney for the day can book a reservation and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a matter of time!

“This world class train station continues our mission of transforming train travel in America,” said Patrick Goddard, president at Brightline. “We have carefully thought through each detail of this station to ensure that it exceeds the expectations of the modern traveler.”

The new station was designed by Bigtime Design Studios, an architecture firm out of Miami, Florida, that created the newly opened Brightline Boca Raton and Aventura stations.

FIRST LOOK AT BRIGHTLINE’S ORLANDO STATION

In the released video, guests can see the following footage of the future station:

  • The station has three stories for guests to move about and have plenty of space.
  • The station is 37,350 square feet.
  • Connects directly to Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C.
  • Two-story glass atrium.
  • Mary Mary Bar, serving hand-crafted cocktails and bites.
  • Flip-flap message board, giving guests information on updated train schedules, boarding times, news of the day, and other announcements.
  • All guests can access free high-speed Wi-Fi, charging stations, screen televisions, and a children’s play area.

The new station will offer two classes of service, SMART and PREMIUM, to fit the modern luxury traveler. Brightline’s SMART service is the business-class option, with a list of food and beverage items for purchase. The  PREMIUM service will provide complimentary drinks, snacks, a lounge, and a train coach.

For more information about Brightline’s Orlando station, visit www.gobrightline.com/orlando.

Will you be traveling on the Brightline to Orlando? Let us know in the comments!

