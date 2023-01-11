Adventures by Disney has announced the return of voyages headed to three of Europe’s renowned rivers for the 2024 cruising season. Adventures by Disney guests will experience the beauty and culture of Europe’s most famous rivers, with sailings on the Rhine River, the Danube River, and the Seine River. Trained Adventure Guides will assist guests with anything they need throughout their vacation.

For the first time, the brand-new “Danube River Cruise: Magical Holidays” itinerary will offer guests a themed river cruise during the New Year’s holiday. Sailing on the Danube River, guests will board a modern river ship and celebrate the new year with a special champagne toast. Passengers will explore some of the most popular destinations across Austria, Germany, and Hungary.

Setting sail in December of 2024, Adventures by Disney will set sail on the “Danube River Cruise: Magical Holidays” cruise. Departing from Munich, Germany, guests will be greeted with a traditional German welcome with oompah music. The ship will then head to Austria to visit some of the most popular spots, including guided tours in Mondsee and the Benedictine Abbey in Melk. After Christmas, passengers will see the city of Schonbrunn transform into a New Year’s market where guests can shop and explore the historic city. Shortly after, passengers will head to Hungary for more guided tours, carriage ride experiences, and goulash galore!

On January 20, 2023, the itinerary will be available for booking on the cruise line’s website.

The 2024 lineup includes returning favorites like the Oktoberfest river cruise, Christmas Markets river cruise, and the beloved Food and Wine sailings.

River Cruising with Disney

All Adventures by Disney river cruise itineraries include activities for the whole family to enjoy. The expert Adventure Guides bring the destinations to life with their knowledge of the culture and historical significance of each place visited. Some experiences families can look forward to are:

Take an Alpine toboggan ride and explore the castles along the Rhine Gorge on the Rhine River Cruise.

Explore the historic Notre Dame Cathedral, visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and check out the famous Normandy beaches on the Seine River Cruise

Discover the historic Schonbrunn Palace and visit the Mirabell Gardens on the Danube River Cruise

Guests can also take an up-close look at the scenery in each destination with bicycle excursions. Optional excursions include pedaling through France, the quiet town of Rudesheim, Germany, the Klosterneuburg Abbey, and the Danube River in Vienna.

Adventures by Disney also encourages guests to participate in some of the culinary delicacies enjoyed in each destination. In Vienna, guests can enjoy a traditional apple strudel tasting and a baking lesson. In Germany, passengers can sample chocolate and create their own chocolate bar. In Strasbourg, France guests can try their hand and make their own macaron cookies.

In collaboration with AmaWaterways, Adventure by Disney guests sail on some of the most luxurious ships. Guests can enjoy the ease of only unpacking once, knowing that the ship will be their home base for each destination. Staterooms offer passengers incredible views, internet access, and in-room entertainment. Most meals are provided for guests, along with specialty local cuisine and wine in each destination. Each itinerary is planned to balance adventure with relaxation. Specially designed activities are also planned for the youngest passengers onboard, aka “Junior Adventurers.”

Have you ever cruised with Adventures by Disney? Let us know in the comments below!