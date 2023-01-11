PAUL GAUGUIN CRUISES RELEASES 2024 VOYAGES BROCHURE

Today, Paul Gauguin Cruises released its 2024 Voyages Brochure, sharing the all-inclusive cruises and tropical lifestyle experiences available next year. Guests can choose from seven unique itineraries with two new destinations.

“Just as the experience aboard The Gauguin reveals Polynesia with artful authenticity, so too does our new 2024 Voyages brochure capture the beauty, culture, and wonder of each archipelago with detailed insight, vivid imagery, and first-person stories,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales, and Marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “The brochure’s editorial style makes it easy for travelers to imagine themselves aboard ship, exploring these fabled islands while enjoying our trademark Polynesian hospitality and unrivaled destination expertise.”

2024 Paul Gauguin Cruise Itineraries

Sail on a 7-night More Society Islands & Tahiti voyage featuring a return to Raiatea.

14-night Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus with five calls in the Marquesas with maiden visits to Hatiheu, Nuku Hiva, and Hakahua, Ua Pou.

All-inclusive voyages of 7 to 14 nights.

Six itineraries will cruise roundtrip from Papeete, Tahiti, and one itinerary with cross the International Date Line on cruises between Papeete and Lautoka, Fiji.

Explore the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Marquesas, Cook Islands, Tonga, and Fiji.

Every voyage visit Bora Bora. Three of the itineraries feature an overnight stay

All itineraries offer access to the line’s private beach.

Every itinerary has a beach day at Paul Gauguin’s Cruises private island.

An overnight stay in Moorea is offered on three itineraries.

Children and teens ages seven to 15 can enjoy a complimentary Moana Explorer Program during summer and holiday sailings.

Click here to learn more about the 2024 Voyages Brochure.

MORE ABOUT PAUL GAUGUIN CRUISES

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 330-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a luxury cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Guests aboard the ship can enjoy spacious staterooms, complimentary beverages, and crew to guest ratio of 1 to 1.5.