Brightline Reveals Partnership With Orlando Health

Brightline has announced a multi-year partnership with Orlando Health and named the company as the official health and wellness partner of Brightline Orlando!

“The Central Florida community has embraced Brightline and the world-class team at Orlando Health truly represents the very best in both healthcare and corporate citizenship across this region, creating a perfect fit as our Orlando station naming partner,” shares Brightline Senior Vice President Partnerships and Sales Johanna Rojas. “We are proud to make Orlando our Central Florida home as we celebrate this exciting partnership.”

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

The station will be referred to as the Brightline Orlando Station in partnership with Orlando Health.

This partnership will enhance community engagement by linking Florida’s leading not-for-profit healthcare provider with the state’s first higher-speed rail.

Integrating Brightline’s network with Orlando Health’s substantial care network will streamline the journey for patients and provide a new level of healthcare accessibility for residents, visitors, medical professionals, and caregivers.

Brightline’s Orlando station will open its doors to the public on September 22, 2023.

”With this union of Orlando Health and Brightline, we are bridging the gap between well-being and mobility,” said Andrew Snyder, Orlando Health Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. “The partnership will provide easy access to thousands of patients who travel to the area to receive care across our comprehensive healthcare system while also supporting Central Florida’s first high-speed rail system. We’re excited to be a part of this trailblazing agreement.”