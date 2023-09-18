Swan Hellenic Unveils New 2024-2025 Antarctic Expeditions

Swan Hellenic has announced and opened bookings for its Antarctica 2024-2025 Season of Cultural Expedition Cruises on boutique 5-star ice-class ships, SH Diana and SH Vega.

The cruises across both ships begin on November 13, 2024 and change itineraries on March 3, 2025.The cruise lengths range from 9 to 21 days exploring the Arctic Peninsula from both sides, with destinations such as the Weddell Sea, the Falklands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich, and South Shetland Islands.

More about the Itineraries:

SH Diana’s first cruise of the season is a 20-night cruise, departing from Cape Town. Passengers will explore Tristan Da Cunha, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula. Throughout the course of the season, the cruise will offer cultural expeditions ranging from 9 to 17 days, departing from Swan Hellenic’s home port,Ushuaia.The cruise’s last trip will be a 21-night trip, returning to Cape Town at the end of February 2025.

Meanwhile,SH Vega commences her season with a 17-night cruise, departing from Buenos Aires and exploring Falklands, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula, Drake Passage, and Ushuaia. Like the SH Diana, SH Vega also has a plethora of cultural expectations ranging from 9 to 13 days. SH Vega’s season sails from New Year until March.

Each cruise offers multiple expeditions with activities such as unforgettable landscapes with whales, penguins, seals and many spectacular seabirds. Additionally, each expedition is led by seasoned guides and international experts who provide rich onboard lectures.

Both ships have floor-to-ceiling open view lounges, staterooms and suites–almost all with balconies, a panoramic sauna,state-of-the-art gym, gourmet dining, and more.

“We’re very proud of the depth and breadth of choice offered by our expertly designed 2024-2025 Antarctica Season cruises. What’s more–as always with Swan Hellenic–they offer the possibility of daisy-chaining to create unique, life-changing experiences of one of the world’s last remaining true wildernesses and beyond,” said Andrea Zito,Swan Hellenic CEO.

For more details and to book your cruise, please visit the Swan Hellenic website or speak to your travel agent.

Will you be setting sail with Swan Hellenic? Let us know in the comments!

by Kashaf Rashid