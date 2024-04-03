Aurora Expeditions Welcomes Douglas Mawson to Fleet

Aurora Expeditions will soon welcome its third small expedition ship, Douglas Mawson!

Set to sail in late 2025, Douglas Mawson‘s inaugural season will mark the company’s return to East Antarctica after 15 years, offering new Mawson’s Antarctica voyages departing from Hobart.

The ship will accommodate an average of 154 passengers and join Aurora’s Infinity Class vessels, along with Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle.

MORE ABOUT DOUGLAS MAWSON

Douglas Mawson will feature the Ulstein X-BOW for efficient ocean crossings and fuel efficiency.

Nordic-inspired interiors will offer stylish and comfortable staterooms and suites across 11 categories, with many including private balconies.

The ship will also include single-berth cabins for solo travelers.

Public spaces on board will include restaurants, bars, an outdoor heated swimming pool, Jacuzzis, a gym, sauna, relaxation areas, a library lounge, a citizen science center, and lecture theater.

Expansive observation decks will provide panoramic views of the wilderness and wildlife.

Douglas Mawson features Zodiac access points, a changing room, and a mudroom for preparing passengers for off-ship and on-shore activities.

The ship also includes a dedicated science center for participative and educational Citizen Science programs.

“We’re thrilled to be launching the newest and final Infinity Class vessel, which we have named in honor of pioneering Australian geologist and explorer, Sir Douglas Mawson,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer, of Aurora Expeditions. “We are equally delighted to be offering passengers new itineraries departing from Australia as part of the ship’s inaugural season, including an exploration of Mawson’s Antarctica, which will visit Mawson’s Huts at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, and New Zealand’s Subantarctic Islands.”

Hayley Peacock-Gower, chief market officer of Aurora Expeditions, commented, “Aurora Expeditions takes great inspiration from the incredible legacy of Sir Douglas Mawson. Indeed, it was Mawson’s SY Aurora vessel that inspired our founder, Greg Mortimer, to name our company Aurora. Like its namesake, Douglas Mawson will be a ship that’s on the forefront of global ocean discovery. We also look forward to our partnership with the Mawson’s Huts Foundation – a custodian of Australia’s Antarctic heritage and advocate for Antarctic science education for children – and supporting the fantastic work they do to preserve the Mawson’s Huts complex and bring the stories and achievements of Sir Douglas Mawson and his Australasian Antarctic Expedition 1911-14 to life. We can’t wait to welcome Douglas Mawson to our fleet of small ships, and we look forward to announcing the full program of voyages for the new ship, which will offer passengers incredible expeditions in the polar regions, as well as some exciting new destinations.”

The inaugural voyage of Douglas Mawson is scheduled for December 2025, stay tuned for more information on the voyage program.

Register your interest in the Antarctica 2025/2026 season on Douglas Mawson before April 18, 2024, to potentially save an extra USD 2,000 on your Aurora Expeditions trip.