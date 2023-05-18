Amawaterways Shares Itinerary For Wine Enthusiasts

Calling all wine connoisseurs!

AmaWaterways has shared the news on the brand’s newest 2024 French itinerary, Flavors of Burgundy, taking guests to vineyards along the Saône River!

The good news does not stop there! The brand also shared news of the wine hosts, the 2023 and 2024 series of Celebration of Wine River Cruises, taking guests on over 60 hosted departures that dive deeper into the flavors of Europe with an exclusive wine and culinary experience.

“Since the debut of our Celebration of Wine River Cruises in 2010, we’ve continued to see increasing demand for these epicurean experiences giving our guests the opportunity to sip local wine while sailing through breathtaking wine regions of the world alongside acclaimed North American and European wine hosts,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways.

FLAVOR OF BURGUNDY Itinerary

Guests aboard this itinerary will travel between the east of France, visiting Dijon and Lyon, exploring vineyards, ports, and more. For more highlights of this itinerary, click here for an exclusive video.

Celebration of Wine River Cruise

A wine expert from North America or Europe hosts each Celebration of Wine River Cruise.

Hosts will include vineyard owners, winemakers, certified sommeliers, and wine educators.

Each host pre-selects wines onboard and serves the wine during a meal, tasting, or seminar.

“The interest for the fascinating world of French wines is such that we decided to specially curate this new Flavors of Burgundy itinerary, that will take our guests on an unforgettable journey through the beautiful vineyards of this renowned wine producing region of France,” said Karst.

For more information or to reserve an AmaWaterways river cruise, contact your preferred Travel Advisor OR visit the AmaWaterways website.

