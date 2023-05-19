Princess Cruises Releases New 2024-2025 Panama Canal Season

For the upcoming 2024-2025 season, Princess Cruises will offer itineraries going through the Panama Canal. Three ships will be sailing from 26 departures, visiting 23 destinations in 12 countries. The Panama Canal season is a continuation of Princess Cruises’ sailing in the area, as the cruise line has been bringing guests to the region since 1967.

“We’re excited to bring Coral Princess back to the region, returning the ship to her roots where she was christened in the Panama Canal in 2003, by the then president of Panama, Mireya Moscoso,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

The new season also includes seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Spanish Fortifications at Portobelo-San Lorenzo (from Colón), the Archaeological Site and Historic District of Panama, the Port Fortress of Cartagena.

12-Day Panama Canal Itineraries with Costa Rica and the Caribbean

This 12-day itinerary is new for Princess Cruises. The voyage will have a partial transit of the Panama Canal. In addition, the voyage will include a late-night stop in Aruba along with an additional stop in either Bonaire or Curacao. All sailings will go through the new locks.

16-Day Ocean-to-Ocean Itineraries

Ocean-to-Ocean itineraries stop in Fuerte Amador for a detailed exploration of the canal’s lock system, with access to Panama City. The itineraries will sail between either Los Angeles or San Francisco to Ft. Lauderdale and Ft. Lauderdale to either Los Angeles or San Francisco. All sailings will pass through the historic locks.

On each itinerary, Princess guests can enjoy onboard destination experts explaining Panama’s history and culture as ships sail through the canal. While ashore, guests can also explore local rainforests and visit a sloth sanctuary while on an Animal Planet-recommended excursion.

Cruise Package Add-ons

For $60 per person per day, the Princess Plus package covers drinks, wifi, and crew gratuities. Guests will also receive two premium desserts per day, two fitness classes per voyage, and unlimited juices, almost 60% off the retail value of $140 when purchased separately.

Adding the Princess Premier package for $80 per person per day will enjoy almost 70% off the retail price of $257 per day and receive:

Four services of MedallionNet wifi access

Premium specialty dining for two nights

Princess Theater reserved seating

Premium desserts and drinks

Unlimited juices and smoothies

Unlimited fitness classes at Pure Barre, Yoga Six, and Stretch Lab

Photo package

Princess prizes

Free Medallion accessory

Crew appreciation

