Windstar Cruises Releases New Sailings Through Summer 2025

On May 9, 2023, Windstar Cruises announced its sailing schedule through summer 2025, highlighting new deployment features in its fleet of six ships.

“People are spending more and traveling longer, and they are taking notice of the tremendous value that a Windstar cruise provides,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “Our new deployment works towards responding to those trends with longer and even more remote options in Tahiti, as well as more connections between different itineraries to extend trips in new and exciting ways.”

New Developments

South Pacific:

Windstar Cruises is an expert of the Tahitian area, and the brand will now include itinerary stops in the remote Marquesas Islands on the new 14-day Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas cruise in 2024 and 2025.

Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas will be aboard the 312-guest Star Breeze .

The cruise will visit the Tuamotu Islands of Fakarava and Rangiroa on the way to and from t he Marquesas. The yacht will then spend time in Omoa, Fatu Hiva; Atuona, Hiva Oa; Taiohae, Nuku Hiva; and the Society Islands of Tahaa, Bora Bora (an overnight), Moorea, and Papeete.

Canary Islands:

The 312-guest Star Pride will sail the Canary Islands beginning in 2024.

The Captivating Canary Islands cruise will be an eight-day voyage from Lisbon to Las Palmas, including stops in Madeira, Funchal, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife

In 2025, Windstar will launch two new itineraries in the region: the 10-day Canary Island Idyll and the 8-day Colorful Canary Islands.

Mediterranean:

I n July of 2024, Windstar Cruises will debut the Adriatic Icons & Venetian Treasures cruise. The nine-day roundtrip voyage will begin in Venice aboard the 148-guest Wind Spirit .

Central and South America:

In winter 2024, the 148-guest Wind Star will take guests on a seven-day journey around the Pacific coast in San Juan del Sur and Corinth, Nicaragua.

Guests can combine this voyage with a Panama Canal itinerary for a 14-day cruise.

Middle East:

Windstar Cruises is introducing guests to the Middle East with new itineraries beginning in November 2023 on the 312-guest Star Legend .

Guests will explore Egyptian temples, Bedouin villages, and important cities.

Guests will be able to choose from 12 different itineraries. Featured itineraries include: 10-day voyage from Dubai, UAE to Muscat, Oman and the reverse (ports in Bahrain, Qatar, adn Oman). 9-day voyage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Aqaba, (Petra) Jordan and the reverse (ports in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan). 18-day voyage from Athens, Greece to Dubai, UAE (ports in Egypt, Jordan, Oman, and UAE).



Guests booking 2025 cruises in Europe, Tahiti, and Canada/New England can access an exclusive offer to receive a $100 per guest shipboard credit. In addition, they will receive a free upgrade to All-Inclusive Fares, which includes unlimited beer and wine, Wi-Fi, and gratuities. The offer lasts until July 5, 2023.

Will you be traveling with Windstar Cruises? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn