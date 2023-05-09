Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral

With voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, the recognizable “Love Boat” Cruise Line now serves Central Florida.

A new Princess Cruises homeport will take place in Central Florida in late November 2024, brand moving its Caribbean Princess ship there to sail eastern and western Caribbean destinations from Port Canaveral.

A brief overview of the itinerary

An all-inclusive 4-day getaway to Turks & Caicos during Thanksgiving.

There will be five departures from St. Thomas on our 8-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Maarten trip to St. Maarten, San Juan, and Grand Turk.

The Eastern Caribbean with Mexico has five departures departing from Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan (Mahogany Bay) over a period of eight days.

Including Nassau, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, or San Juan on our 6-day Eastern Caribbean cruise with Turks & Caicos.

Make your vacation 14 days long by combining the 8-day and 6-day itineraries.

“The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.”

The Caribbean Princess cruises from Port Canaveral go on sale May 24, 2023, and are considered the #1 Large Ship Cruise Line by USA Today due to world-class dining and Broadway-inspired entertainment, all delivered with amazing service and at an exceptional value.

Contactless payment for anything on board as well as in select shops and restaurants in ports maximizes guests’ vacation time; In addition to keyless stateroom entry, muster anywhere, friends and family locator, and ordering food, drinks, retail items or requesting service from their smartphones, they can also have their order delivered directly to their room.

More about Princess Cruises

With the world’s most iconic cruise brand, millions of guests enjoy dream vacations every year in the most coveted destinations on the largest ships that offer the kind of personalized service and simplicity you’d expect from a small, yacht-class ship.

