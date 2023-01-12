Viking Cruises has just announced its 2024-2025 World Cruise itineraries. The brand-new Viking World Voyage I itinerary sails aboard the Viking Sky around the world in 180 days and visits 85 ports in 37 countries with 13 overnight stays. If you are looking to cross some destinations off your bucket list, now is your chance!

Embarking on December 19, 2024, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the cruise will include stops in five continents before returning to the United States on June 17, 2025, in New York. Viking has recently experienced record booking sales thanks to Viking’s new 25th Anniversary Sale launch on January 1, 2023. On January 9, 2023, the cruise line had its strongest single sales day in the company’s history.

“For 25 years, we have been committed to providing our guests with immersive and culturally enriching experiences while traveling the world in comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Our previous World Cruises sold out in a matter of weeks, and we continue to see strong demand from our guests for extended voyages. Our seamless World Cruises are the greatest of all adventures and allow guests to explore more of the world with us.”

VIKING SKY DESTINATIONS:

The ship has an occupancy of 930 guests and will sail to the following locations:

Central America

Sail along the Panama Canal

Cruise up the West Coast of North America

Cross the Pacific Ocean and head to the Hawaiian Islands and French Polynesia

Travel through New Zealand and Australia

Sail through Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe.

Cross the Atlantic and conclude the voyage in New York.

A similar but shorter 163-day itinerary, Viking World Voyage II, is also available. The shorter cruise will depart from Los Angeles on January 5, 2025, visit 29 countries and 78 ports, and disembark in New York. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale to London, guests can choose the 138-day Viking World Cruise itinerary or the 121-day cruise, Viking World Journeys, that sails from Los Angeles, visiting 23 countries, and disembarking in London.

Viking’s 2024-2025 World Cruise itineraries will visit historical and popular destinations. Guests can expect overnight stays in 13 ports like Sydney, Haifa, Istanbul, and Singapore and double overnight stays in Auckland, Ho Chi Minh, Bergen, Mumbai, and Bali. Throughout the cruise, Viking offers guests onboard lectures through the Viking Resident Historian Program, giving guests expert-level information specific to each destination. Passengers can also expect privileged access to some cultural institutions, allowing a more private and intimate cultural experience.

2024-2025 World Cruise Highlights:

Auckland, New Zealand – While visiting the capital, passengers will explore Auckland for three days. Guests can schedule wine tours, take a walk through the famous parks, or take a boat ride.

Singapore, Singapore – Guests can discover Singapore with an overnight stay in the city. Passengers can explore the city’s popular neighborhoods, take a tour of the horticultural park with over one million plants, or take a night safari ride to discover the country’s nocturnal animals.

Mumbai, India – For three days, guests can discover everything Mumbai has to offer. Take your pick of visiting the Hanging Gardens, exploring the diverse neighborhoods, and discovering the hidden treasure in the markets located in the city’s center.

Istanbul, Turkey – With one overnight stay, guests have plenty of time to explore all the cultural sites like the Blue Mosque, and the Hagia Sophia, and enjoy the best in Mediterranean cuisine.

London (Greenwich) England – Guests can visit the capital’s most popular sites like the Tower of London, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

New York City, New York: Both the Viking World Voyage I and Viking World Voyage II end in New York City. Guests can enjoy Lower Manhattan’s financial district, Greenwich Village, or the hustle and bustle of Times Square.

Viking’s ocean fleet includes the Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion, Viking Jupiter, Viking Venus, Viking Mars, and Viking Neptune. Classified as “small ships” the fleet has a Scandinavian design with intimate spaces for guests to balance relaxation with exploration.

Highlights Onboard Viking Ships Include:

Veranda Staterooms : Offering five stateroom options, guests can enjoy unmatched ocean views, king-sized beds, interactive TVs with movies on demand, free Wi-Fi, and bathrooms with large showers and heated floors. Each ship also features 14 Explorer Suites, two-room suites ranging from 757 to 757 to 1,163 sq. ft.

Two Pools: The ships feature a Main Pool with a retractable roof and an Infinity Pool cantilevered off the stern.

The Spa : The Scandinavian-inspired spa on board includes a sauna and a Snow Grotto, where guests cool off and find real snowflakes emerging from the ceiling.

Dining Options: Viking ships offer eight different dining options, all for no additional charge. Guests can experience fine dining at The Restaurant, sushi & seafood at the World Café, a multi-course menu at The Chef’s Table, regional dishes at The Kitchen Table, fresh Italian food at Manfredi’s, gourmet burgers at The Pool Grill, and tea at the Wintergarden. Mamsen’s serves Norwegian deli foods and offers guests 24-hour room service.

Each ship in Vikings’ fleet also includes tons of cultural and educational experiences. Viking Resident Historians give guests a valuable insight into the history of each destination. Resident Classical Musicians like pianists, guitarists, and violinists will perform onboard throughout the voyage.

Booking Details

From now until March 31, 2023, Viking is offering World Cruise guests special savings, including business class air, ground transfers to and from ships, onboard gratuities, the Silver Spirits beverage package which includes almost all drinks on board, and free luggage shipping services. All World Cruise guests will receive $2,000 per person for shore excursions and a $1,000 per person shipboard credit for spa services, laundry, and onboard shops. Viking Explorer Society Members will receive an additional $1,000 per person in shipboard credit. Visit Viking’s website or contact a travel agent to book now.