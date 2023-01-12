Exploring St.Kitts Like A Local

Welcome to St. Kitts, a beautiful island in the West Indies. Join Bill Panoff as he explores and takes guests along the island’s blue seas and sandy beaches.

During the trip, guests can see views from Timothy Hill, Basseterre, Saint George Anglican Church, Independent Square, The Berkely Memorial, The Old Rum Distillery, The Old Treasury Building Museum, and much more. Come see why you should venture deeper into St. Kitts today.

