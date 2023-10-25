Seven Seas Grandeur Debuts New Art Collection

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has revealed a new multi-million-dollar art collection for Seven Seas Grandeur! The 1,600-piece art collection was sourced worldwide and will launch with the ship in November 2023!

“With each new ship, our team works tirelessly to identify and source the most impressive array of art pieces, building a collection that would be enviable by most modern-day museums, to ensure our guests’ time onboard is as enriching and thought-provoking as their time on land,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “It is extremely rare to enjoy such personal access to artwork of this caliber, and now guests will be able to connect deeper with the art and artists they’ve fallen in love with onboard our ships through our first ever virtual art tour. Regent’s art-loving guests will find Seven Seas Grandeur to be one of most engrossing galleries they have ever explored.”

MORE ABOUT THE ART EXPERIENCE

The cruise line will debut Art Experience, a digital art tour, which will be available through the new Regent Mobile App. The app will provide an immersive experience for guests to engage with the artwork and artists such as Rauschenberg, Matta, Sophie Elizabeth Thompson, and Eduardo Arranz-Bravo. The Regent Mobile App will also allow guests to access the daily program guide, view menus, explore shore excursions, and access the ship phone directory. Using expert technology, guests can scan select artworks and watch a film that connects them with the artist’s process and inspiration for the piece.

Regent’s Art Director, Sarah Hall Smith, spent almost two years preparing the art collection.

“Seven Seas Grandeur is inspired by the past, reimagined for the future and we’ve endeavored to mirror this with a fascinating onboard art collection,” said Sarah Hall Smith, Art Director for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The artwork featured on Seven Seas Grandeur includes work from some of the most notable artists of our time, from Pablo Picasso to Eduardo Arranz-Bravo, as well as unique installations and features such as the largest hand-woven tapestry on board a Regent ship, a hand-cast glass Bonsai Cherry Tree Sculpture and first Fabergé egg to live permanently at sea.”

art collection HIGHLIGHTS

Pablo Picasso (Lithograph and Linocut). “Toros y Toreros”, “Antes de picar al toro” and “Picador picando al toro, con matador al quite”

On deck 10, Prime 7 houses a collection of three exceptional Pablo Picasso paintings.

These artworks capture the essence of Spain’s fascinating culture, from the vibrant costumes and movements of matadors to the commanding force of bulls.

Fabergé: “Journey in Jewels”

You can find “Journey in Jewels” showcased in the Atrium on Deck 5.

This piece represents the essence of the Regent sailing experience, with a three-tiered base showered in azure and ocean-green hues reminiscent of the rolling tides.

Walter Goldfarb: “The Enchanted Tree”

Positioned next to the elevator wall in the grand Atrium on Deck 6, you will find “The Enchanted Tree,” a magnificent tapestry measuring almost 40 feet in height. This work of art is carefully woven with intricate details, and its placement allows for multiple perspectives to take in its splendor.

Savoy Studios: “Bonsai Cherry Tree“

A masterpiece brought to life by Savoy Studios is the Bonsai Cherry Tree sculpture, crafted from a blend of bronze and hand-cast glass. This exquisite piece creates an immersive entrance to Pacific Rim, the ship’s delectable pan-Asian restaurant on Deck 5.

Zheng Lu: “Water in Dripping – Waterfall”

At Serene Spa & Wellness on Deck 5, you’ll stumble upon a magnificent stainless-steel sculpture, “Water in Dripping – Waterfall,” designed and crafted by Zheng Lu.

Will you be sailing aboard Seven Seas Grandeur? Let us know in the comments!