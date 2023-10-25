Holland America Line has partnered with Vital Choice to expand their global fresh fish program, serving guests premium wild-caught fish and seafood while at sea and home!

“Holland America Line and Vital Choice share the belief that fish should taste great and be sustainably sourced, making this an ideal collaboration for our guests and Vital Choice customers,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services for Holland America Line. “Our team of chefs developed recipes that perfectly highlight the varieties of fish we will serve in Lido Market and are featured in the Vital Choice catalogue, and we look forward to debuting the dishes on board.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Guests can indulge in three Holland America Line chef-inspired dishes at home, using fish varieties from Vital Choice, such as Wild Alaska Halibut, Wild Pacific King Salmon, and Wild Chilean Sea Bass, available for purchase online or through Vital Choice and Harry & David’s catalogs.

Promotion of the collaboration and recipes will take place onboard via Vital Choice and Harry & David catalogs, online, social media, and email marketing.

Starting this month, guests sailing on Holland America Line’s six Caribbean ships can relish the Gold Gala Pan-Seared Sea Bass dish in Lido Market.

“With Holland America Line, and through exceptional cuisine, we’re furthering our vision to inspire more expression, connection, and celebration,” said Joseph Rowland, group president, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. “By uniting our dedication to high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and innovative recipes, we’re fostering connections and creating memorable culinary experiences for all to enjoy, whether they’re cruising or savoring at home.”

Under the new fish program, HAL will collaborate with 60 ports to procure and serve 80 unique types of fresh fish in all of its restaurants on board. By featuring fresh fish and indigenous ingredients from various regions where the ships sail, the program will offer menus that capture the essence of each destination. The program will feature daily fresh fish specials, and there are plans to expand the “Savor My Catch” excursion, which allows guests to catch fish, which is then prepared and served by the cruise line chefs on board.