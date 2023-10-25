PortMiami Welcomes Eight New Ships

PortMiami has announced the arrival of eight new cruise ships to the “Cruise Capital of the World” for the 2023-2024 cruise season!

The new lineup of ships departing from PortMiami beginning October 2023 are Oceania Vista, Carnival Cruise Line Costa Venezia, and Scenic Eclipse II. In November 2023, Crystal Cruises Serenity, MSC Cruises Explora I, and Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian VIVA; in December 2023, Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur will begin sailing from PortMiami. In January 2024, Royal Caribbean Group Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, will set sail from the port.

“We are grateful for the longstanding partnerships with all of our cruise partners and their commitment to providing a world-class experience to our passengers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “These new ships, and their improved amenities and customer experience, are helping to keep Miami-Dade and PortMiami on the cutting edge of the cruise industry.”

PortMiami has successfully returned to regular cruise schedules and operations and has already made history by hosting its busiest cruise passenger days. On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the port welcomed a record-breaking 67,594 guests, surpassing the previous record of 58,984 guests on Sunday, February 12, 2023, representing a remarkable 12.7% increase.

The port is finalizing its Shore Power Program in partnership with Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Group, Virgin Voyages, and Florida Power and Light Company. The program will provide shore power capability to five cruise terminals, with the capacity to connect three ships simultaneously. Shore power will allow cruise ships to switch off their primary engines while docked, reducing air emissions significantly.