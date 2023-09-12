Sail the Nile River with Viking Cruises in 2026

Viking Cruises’ newest ship,Viking Sobek, is now available for booking starting today for its Pharaohs and Pyramids itinerary, a 12 day journey through the Nile River.

Viking’s 2024 Egypt season was a success for Viking Cruises. Both 2024 and 2025 seasons have nearly sold out! The strong demand has created an early opening of the inaugural season in 2026!

The Viking Sobek’s Current Success

In 2025, Viking Sobek will join the company’s growing fleet as its sixth purpose-built ship on the Nile River. Viking Sobek will join identical sister ships: Viking Hathor, Viking Aton and Viking Osiris.

“We are very pleased with the continued interest in Egypt and are proud to be the only western company to build, own and operate ships on the Nile. With the addition of the Viking Sobek, we will offer the largest fleet and the most elegant ships on the Nile, by far. We look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the rich history, culture and antiquities of Egypt in the coming years”, said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

Today’s announcement comes with no surprise. In recent news, Viking has received several honors for outstanding performance in service. Readers of Travel + Leisure’s 2023 “World’s Best Awards” voted Viking in top categories for oceans, rivers, and expeditions. Viking was also rated in similar categories in Condé Nast Traveler. The cruise line was even mentioned in TIME magazine, which noted that the cruise line was one of the few that made a stop at Giza and the village of Saqqara, featuring active excavation sites.

Pharaohs & Pyramids’ Ancient Artifact Itinerary

A 3-night stay is included in a first-class hotel in Cairo, where guests may visit iconic sites such as the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Saqqara (also known as “Sakkara”) and the Mosque of Muhammad Ali. After flying to Luxor, guests will view the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before boarding a Viking river ship for 8 days on the Nile River. Privileged Access will be allowed into the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings. On the final day, Guests will fly back to Cairo to spend the night in the city.

Pre and Post Extensions: Guests who book the British Collections of Ancient Egypt extension will begin in London, with a Viking Tour Director, and expert Egyptologist. They will experience Privileged Access to two museums: the Egyptian Collection at the British Museum and the personal museum of world-renowned architect Sir John Soane. Guests will also visit London’s Petrie Museum and the Ashmolean Museum at Oxford University’s Griffith Institute.

Privileged Access and Additional Offerings: Guests with Privileged Access will enjoy an exclusive visit to Highclere Castle to view the Earl’s magnificent private collection of Egyptian artifacts. Additional offerings include a Pre-Extension in Istanbul, where guests can visit the “Blue Mosque” and the legendary Hagia Sophia. Guests may also choose to extend their journey in Jerusalem or expand with a 4-night Post-Extension to Jordan.

Will you be sailing the Nile River in 2024, 2025, or 2026 with Viking Cruises? Let us know in the comments below!

By Adalyn Dugas