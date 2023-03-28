Royal Caribbean Announces New Bars, Lounges, And Nightlife To Light Up Icon Of The Seas

Before you know it, Royal Caribbean International’s upcoming ship, Icon of the Seas, will be sailing the seven seas! Today, the brand unveiled Icon’s newest entertainment and evening experiences, with more than 15 bars and nightlife activities! Guests aboard will ring in happy hour and have fun all vacation long!

“We’ve set out to introduce a new kind of vacation in every sense and taken a blank slate to create an unparalleled blend of ways vacationers can celebrate and make memories whatever their mood, vibe and style,” said Linken D’Souza, vice president, food and beverage, Royal Caribbean International. “From all-new venues and bolder favorites to new iconic drinks on every menu, zero-proof cocktails and twists to classics, there’s something for everyone to make the most of their nights out on Icon of the Seas.”

ICON OF THE SEAS NEW ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES

Dueling Pianos – Royal Caribbean’s first dueling pianos bar. Two pianists will battle it out to be the crowd’s favorite pianist. Guests are welcome to come and submit a song to join in on the fun.

Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues – A new jazz spot in central park with performances of classics and jazz-pop tunes.

Rye & Bean – New coffee shop with classic cups of joe to espresso cocktails. This spot is a cozy morning coffee spot and, at night, a bar with views of the ship’s AquaTheatre.

The Overlook and Overlook Pods – A lounge inviting guests to relax with a drink, play classic board games, and kick back to live music.

1400 Lobby Bar – A mix of daytime and evening drinks developed with renowned mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim. The venue’s also the first to open the vibrant Royal Promenade to the outdoors with an ocean-facing terrace.

Bubbles – A new walkup champagne window in Central Park, where glasses of mimosas, prosecco, and Bellini are on tap no matter the time of day.

Returning favorites include a larger Trellis Bar in Central Park, with a new look and a debut menu of bites; Boleros , the lively club that brings the heat with Latin flavor; and the signature Schooner Bar , where pianists set the tone for pre-dinner drinks and nightcaps.

Point & Feather – The neighborhood English pub on Royal Promenade with games, tournaments, and a live guitarist.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – Vacationers can catch their home teams on dozens of screens and play arcade and tabletop games.

Spotlight Karaoke –Singers are invited to perform in front of a crowd or a private room with their friends and family at this fun karaoke spot on Royal Promenade.

Returning favorites include The Attic, inspired by Manhattan’s dark and intimate comedy clubs with adults-only live shows, and Music Hall, to rock out to the house tribute band.

ICON OF THE SEAS ITINERARY

Icon of the Seas will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami year-round.

Every itinerary will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.

More details about the first Icon Class ship will be revealed in the coming months.

Will you sail on the Icon of the Seas in January 2024? Let us know in the comments!