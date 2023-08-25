Royal Caribbean & Inter Miami CF Team Up for Dream Sports Vacation

Royal Caribbean International and Inter Miami CF have announced a multiyear collaboration that will merge devotion and unwavering dedication in the vacation and sports arenas!

“Royal Caribbean started in Miami more than 50 years ago, and we have always had heart and passion for our community,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “It’s been exciting to see Inter Miami’s success, including their recent Leagues Cup title, energize South Florida. As the Club’s Main Partner, we are thrilled to build on that momentum together and deliver memorable moments to fans around the world.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Royal Caribbean will become the Club’s Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner.

The duo started their partnership’s first phase by officially welcoming global fútbol icons and their families to Miami in July.

The highly anticipated unveiling event, La Presentación, marked the start of a new era, where the “Freedom to Dream” took center stage in a sold-out DRV PNK Stadium.

The partnership has emerged as Miami prepares to welcome Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas in January 2024.

Fans will see the partnership’s collaborative efforts on and off the field at DRV PNK Stadium, including LED and digital content, fan zone activations, and community initiatives celebrating the South Florida region.

“Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami have won the hearts and minds of fans from around the world,” said Kara Wallace, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Royal Caribbean International. “Together as partners, the possibilities to reach more dreamers and adventurers are exponential from ship to pitch, especially as we look forward to the arrival of the new Icon of the Seas to Miami.”

Are you excited about the Royal Caribbean International and Inter Miami CF partnership? Let us know in the comments!