What’s Coming for Holland America Line’s 2025 Europe Season

Holland America Line is now open for booking for its 2025 European season. The upcoming voyage will offer a chance for guests to immerse themselves in a variety of diverse cultures, as Iceland and 62 major European cities are now featured.

Returning guests will be familiar with Rotterdam, Netherlands, remaining as a homeport. Both Rotterdam and Nieu Statendam will be leaving from the port on roundtrip journeys to Northern Europe and the Baltic. The cruise line is also featuring itineraries in popular destinations like the Holy Land region, Iceland, and Iberia. For those looking for longer travels and breathtaking scenery, “Arctic Circle Crossing” Legendary Voyage will spotlight Greenland’s geographic features and with a vast landscape of volcanoes and glaciers. The cruise line will make five calls in the country before visiting Iceland, North Cape, and Scotland.

While Zuiderdam sails the popular 35-day “Voyage of the Vikings, Oosterdam will join Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam for a full season in Europe, from April to November. With up to 42 days of travel, the destination-filled itineraries cover an expansive region of Europe, ranging as far north as Greenland and as far south as the British Isles and Canary Islands.

Describing the new itineraries, Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer said “For Holland America Line, Europe 2025 is all about longer cruises, extended time in port and offering the most diverse range of itineraries from weeklong vacations to month-long explorations,” We have 10 departure cities this season, and we are excited to be back homeporting in Rotterdam with two ships, deepening our connection to our founding city. Anyone looking to explore Europe in-depth will be able to find a Holland America Line cruise tailored to their interests, whether it’s beach, history, nature, architecture, fjords, castles or cuisine.”

Destination Overview

10 Departure Cities: Rotterdam and Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Dover (London), England; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For its 2025 season, Holland America Line is also adding 10 roundtrip Dover itineraries aboard Nieuw Statendam ranging from 14 to 28 days (about 4 weeks).

11 Overnight Ports: Alexandria, Egypt; Barcelona; Haifa (Tel Aviv), Israel; Istanbul, Turkey; Newhaven (Edinburgh), Scotland; Reykjavik; Piraeus (Athens) and Rhodes, Greece; Stockholm, Sweden; Trieste (Venice); and Valletta, Malta.

Northern Europe: New features in Northern Europe include a 28 day “Arctic Circle Crossing” departing from Rotterdam.

Mediterranean: Piraeus (Athens), Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice) will serve as home ports for Oosterdam sailing the Mediterranean. The journey will include up to fourteen days from the eastern and western Mediterranean, including Albania, Croatia, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, Spain, Tunisia and Turkey.

Canary Islands: Departing April 20, 2025, Nieuw Statendam will embark on a 14-day Canary Island Enchantment with Morocco & Portugal cruise, roundtrip from Rotterdam. This will include ports in Morocco, Madeira, Portugal and England.

Transatlantic: Nieuw Stantendam and Rotterdam will sail to Fort Lauderdale via Civitavecchia, Rotterdam and Barcelona through October and November.

Get An Early Booking Bonus!

Mariner Society loyalty member guests are eligible to receive up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom if they book dates by November 15, 2023.

By Adalyn Dugas




