Regent Seven Seas Cruises Offers New All-Inclusive Fare Options

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has introduced new fare options for personalized luxury, allowing guests to customize their cruise to their preferences. Starting July 1, 2024, guests can choose from two fare options: All-Inclusive Cruise Fare and Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare.

The All-Inclusive Cruise Fare includes unlimited shore excursions, specialty dining, premium beverages, valet laundry service, gratuities, and more. The Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare includes roundtrip flights, customizable to preferred air class, and private executive chauffeur service with Blacklane.

“We are thrilled to announce our new All-Inclusive Fare options which cement Regent’s industry-leading value proposition as The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience, while giving guests more freedom and flexibility to personalize their journey to their unique tastes and preferences,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “After gathering extensive feedback from our loyal guests and valued Travel Partners the message was loud and clear that ‘Flexibility is the Ultimate Luxury’ with luxury travelers desiring more choice to customize their travel before and after their cruise experience.”

From July 1, 2024, Regent Seven Seas Cruises will offer two fare options:

All-Inclusive Cruise Fare: Suitable for guests who prefer to book their own flights and travel arrangements.

Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare: Includes all of the above, plus:

Roundtrip flights with a choice of air class (first, business, premium economy, or economy).

Coach transfers between the airport and the ship.

A $500 credit per suite ($250 per guest) for a private executive chauffeur service through Blacklane

“Guests who still want to include business class air in their package can easily do so by choosing the Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare and their desired air class, ensuring an even more hassle free and seamless journey from start to finish,” said DeMarco. “With our new Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare, guests will enjoy even more luxuries included with the addition of a brand new up to $500 per suite private executive chauffeur service inclusion in partnership with Blacklane which can be used to upgrade any part of their travel journey.”

NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH BLACKLANE

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has partnered with Blacklane, a chauffeur service, to offer guests more flexibility and luxury.

Guests who book an Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare will receive a voucher worth up to $500 per suite (or $250 per guest) to use on Blacklane’s services.

This voucher can be used for:

Private transfers between home and airport before or after the cruise.

Upgrading coach transfers to airport, hotel, and ship.

Covering up to 2 journeys of 50 miles/100 kilometers or less, including luggage.

The voucher can be redeemed on Blacklane’s website or mobile app, allowing guests to customize their travel experience.

“Adding our premium chauffeur service experience to Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ new Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare is an honor,” says Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Founder of Blacklane. “We, along with our chauffeurs, strive to deliver an unforgettable peace-of-mind experience to our guests – what better way for luxury travelers to start or end an outstanding vacation this way.

The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience includes:

Included For Comfort

Spacious oceanview suites, 99% with a private balcony.

Generous walk-in closets with ample storage space in 99% of suites.

Spacious marble & stone detailed bathrooms, many with double vanities.

Personalized service with industry-leading staff-to-guest ratios.

Butler service in Penthouse Suites & higher.

Included For Enjoyment

Unlimited shore excursions.

Unlimited beverages, fine wines, craft cocktails, specialty coffees & more.

Exquisite dining, including all specialty restaurants, at no added cost.

Customizable in-suite mini-bar replenished daily, tailored to guest preferences.

Open bars and lounges and dynamic entertainment and enrichment experiences.

Unlimited access to spa facilities.

Included For Convenience

Unlimited WiFi.

Pre-paid gratuities.

Valet laundry service allows you to pack light and explore more.

24-hour in-suite dining.

1-night pre-cruise Hotel in Concierge Suites & higher.

Experienced concierge staff to cater to your “off-menu” personal requests.

Guests who choose an Ultimate All-Inclusive package also receive: