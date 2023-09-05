Regent Seven Seas Cruises Offers FREE Roundtrip First-Class Air on Select Voyages

Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, and the cruise line’s newest ship: Seven Seas Grandeur are now available for booking with FREE first-class air on sailings to Alaska, Canada & New England, and the Caribbean!

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers FREE roundtrip airfares. Now, guests can receive an upgrade to FREE first-class air when booking from September 1, 2023, through October 31, 2023. 27 voyages are included, ranging from 7 to 16- nights.

Cruises will excite guests’ taste palettes with al-fresco dining venues with specialty fine wines and spirits.

“The unrivaled Regent experience offers the best in luxury cruising, from exquisite fine dining in gourmet restaurants to unlimited shore excursions in every port, and with our new First Class In Every Way offer we are giving our guests the chance to enhance their travel experience even further,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This fantastic offer includes the additional element of luxury pre- and post-voyage travel with FREE first-class air tickets, for guests wishing to explore the wonderful, close-to-home destinations of Alaska, Canada and New England and the Caribbean.”

FREE Unlimited Shore Excursions and More!

The first-class experience continues on board the three ships with sailings applicable to the offer – Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, and the line’s new ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. As part of the all-inclusive voyage fare, as well as highly personalized service from a friendly and professional crew, guests will also enjoy a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, pre-paid gratuities, transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and above.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises highlights each destination by providing complimentary shore excursions without limitations at every port, while also giving guests the option of delving even deeper with Regent Choice shore excursions, Small Group Tours, Go Local Tours, Epicurean Explorer Tours, Eco-Connect Tours, Behind-the-Design Tours and Wellness Tours.

Below you can find examples of the immersive destination experiences:

Alaska: In the great expanse of the Alaskan wilderness, guests will have the opportunity to experience unforgettable adventures with over 180 shore excursions spanning 9 Alaskan ports. Excursion activities include glacier hiking, kayaking, gold panning, and more.

Canada and New England: Learn about the rich history of Colonial America along the Eastern Seaboard while witnessing nature’s brightest colors in the autumn season. 135 shore expeditions will promise guests an understanding of American history.

The Caribbean: Island hop in a tropical paradise and experience cultures with unique rhythm and flavor. 34 ports are available for guests to travel back and forth between islands, and a collection of 431 excursions will be sure to keep guests busy while sightseeing the gorgeous coastline.

Will you be booking a cruise with Regent Seven Seas Cruises in the future? Let us know in the comments!

By Adalyn Dugas