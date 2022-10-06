OCEANIA CRUISES REVEALS NEW INNOVATIVE MIXOLOGY EXPERIENCES DEBUTING MAY 2023

Oceania Cruises has exceeded expectations with the introduction of a brand-new revolutionary bar program set to debut on the company’s newest vessel. The first of Oceania Cruises’ all-new line of Allura Class ships, Vista, will make its debut on May 20, 2023. With a maximum capacity of 1,200 guests, Vista’s debut will coincide with the launch of the mixology program. The program will feature the latest cocktail-crafting trends and techniques like flavored smoke bubbles, a selection of low or no-sugar wines, zero-proof cocktails, and specialty beverage carts like the “Bubbly Bar” and the “Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar.”

“At Oceania Cruises, we continuously strive to raise the bar on every aspect of our luxury cruise experience, with food and beverage at the top of the list,” said Howard Sherman, president, and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “As Vista will present a fresh perspective on the finest cuisine at sea with an astounding array of culinary options that range from informal to the extravagant, it’s only appropriate that we build a bar program to match. From new spirits selections and a wide range of mocktails to new pairing menus and the introduction of The Moët & Chandon Champagne Experience, our teams have truly outdone themselves.”

“To develop Vista’s new bar program, I worked hand in hand with our culinary team to bring naturally sourced ingredients to our cocktail crafting process, like the creation of homemade syrups and reductions,” said Daniella Oancea, corporate beverage manager of Oceania Cruises. “On Vista, having a drink will be an experience unto itself – from the beauty of watching a skilled bartender smoke an old fashioned to the tableside preparation of an espresso martini.”

RELATED: OCEANIA CRUISES OFFERS FREE LAND PROGRAM FOR 2023 ITINERARIES

Vista’s mixology program will be a hands-on experience with experiential beverage offerings and specialty bar carts. The newly designed experiences promise guests the ability to make their own cocktails and learn how to pair meals to enhance their dining experiences.

Brand-new bar experiences will include:

Martinis: Martinis is Oceania Cruises’ signature bar onboard. The bar’s brand-new martini menu will feature drinks that pay tribute to some of Hollywood’s most famous icons. A few drinks on the menu will include Bogard’s Casablanca, Notorious Bond, Blue Eyes Sinatra, and Lady Hepburn.

The Casino Mixology Bar: A new addition for the cruise line, guests aboard Vista will have the opportunity to taste rare selections of bourbons and ryes, all while watching them prepared tableside. The bar will also serve Negronis straight from the barrel along with “flavor blaster gun” cocktails that are topped off with vapor-filled bubbles and sweet-smelling flavors.

Baristas: A fan favorite, Baristas will be introducing a new drink menu featuring popular Italian drinks like Crodino, San Pellegrino cocktails, and Campari sodas.

The new beverage additions to the bars onboard are meant to complement the various cuisines and improve the overall dining experience for guests. Oceania Cruises has also changed the menu for a few of its restaurants, along with introducing a few brand-new eateries to enhance the mixology program.

Here are some of the restaurant tweaks/additions guests will see on Vista:

Ember: This signature restaurant features innovative twists on American cuisine, along with the traditional classics. Guests will be able to pair their meals with a selection of unique wines, craft beers, ryes, and bourbons. Themed cocktails will also be available with names like First Avenue, Sicilian Godfather, Tennessee Nights, and California Dreaming.

Red Ginger: Oceania Cruises’ Pan-Asian-themed restaurant will feature a drink menu including a variety of sake styles with signature Asian flavors like turmeric and ginger. Asian beers and new cocktails will also be offered, featuring the Tokyo Whisper and the Asia Daisy.

The Aquamar Kitchen: Vista’s brand-new cuisine concept offers guests healthier food options. The drink menu will focus on highlighting low and no-alcohol drink options for customers. The leading producer of non-alcoholic spirits in the world, Lyre, will supply the kitchen with naturally sourced spirits. The Aquamar Kitchen will also offer non-alcoholic wines from Pierre Zéro.

Champagne has become a must when celebrating a momentous occasion, a birthday, or toasting a well-deserved vacation. Oceania Cruises has decided to highlight champagne with the debut of its newest and most luxurious pairing experiences for guests aboard Vista.

champagne-based experiences

Dom Pérignon Experience: Guests can look forward to this signature Oceania Cruises experience aboard Vista’s intimate dining venue, Privée. The experience features a 6-course tasting menu, including three champagnes paired with two courses meant to highlight the flavors of the grapes and the bubbly’s blend. Courses include Scallops Rossini with Mole Negro, followed by Black Truffle Risotto, a Blue Lobster dish, a beef & octopus course, and finishing up with a Sakura Tea Geisha Flower ice cream with lemon caviar.

Moët & Chandon Champagne Experience: Making its debut on Vista, this experience will offer passengers a three-course pairing featuring rare vintage bubbly. Guests will begin with a Mediterranean Sea Bass Tartar enhanced by a mature 2013 Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Brut. The second course features a Duck Foie Gras Terrine paired with Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne. Lastly, a Cured Beef Tenderloin accompanied by Moët & Chandon Imperial Rose Champagne.

Connoisseur Wine Pairing Lunches: A new addition for lunch aboard Vista, guests will choose 2 courses from a newly designed menu, including famous Mediterranean dishes accompanied by premium wines. Guests will hear explanations of each course from the restaurant and galley teams to help select the best pairings for their individual flavor profiles.

Oceania Cruises is the world’s leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line. You can experience the company’s new mixology program aboard their new vessel, Vista.