MSC Cruises to Sail Five Ships from the US During Winter 2023-2024 Season

Today, MSC Cruises is moving forward with its continued expansion throughout the United States by revealing plans for arecord 5 ships set to sail from American homeports by the end of 2023. The company is diversifying the range of itineraries offered in The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Northeast,and Canada beginning in the Winter 2023-2024 season.

The brand-new MSC Seascape will lead the way with Eastern and Western Caribbean 7-night cruises after the ship’s inaugural voyage from Port Miami later this year. MSC Divina will join MSC Seascape in Port Miami, and both will offer a range of itineraries, including 3-night cruises to The Bahamas and 11-night cruises through South and Central America. MSC Magnifica will also join the record-breaking 5 ship fleet and offer shorter cruises to destinations like Key West and The Bahamas.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, MSC Seashore will offer a variety of shorter cruises to The Bahamas and 7-night Western Caribbean expeditions. This marks the very first time that one of MSC Cruises’ innovative Seaside EVO ships will set sail from Port Canaveral, providing travelers who prefer shorter cruises to enjoy all that MSC Seashore has to offer.

Setting sail from New York, MSC Meraviglia will travel to destinations like Florida, Bermuda, and The Bahamas after finishing up the ship’s inaugural summer season in the Northeast. Like every ship in MSC Cruises’ U.S. fleet, MSC Meraviglia’s trips to The Bahamas will include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s own eco-friendly private island focused on the ever-so-important topic of sustainability.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA, said:“Bringing more ships to the U.S. allows us to offer a wide variety of itineraries, adding new destinations and providing more opportunities for travelers to discover our unique international flavor. It’s especially exciting to know how many of those guests will experience Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and see firsthand how we’ve embraced the island’s natural beauty, and how committed we are to sustainability. Caring for the ocean and showing our guests the true extent of its wonders drives everything we do at MSC Cruises.”

Some Itinerary Highlights Will Include:

AVAILABLE NOW- MSC Seashore:

• Sailing from Port Canaveral with options including:

o 5-night Western Caribbean cruise s : Calling at Costa Maya (Mexico), Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

o 6-night Western Caribbean cruise s : Calling at Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico), Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

o 7-night Western Caribbean cruise s : Calling at various combinations of Belize City (Belize), Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico), Nassau, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

o Shorter 2–4-night cruises: Calling at Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

AVAILABLE NOW- MSC Seascape:

• Offering 2 different 7-night itineraries sailing from Port Miami

o Western Caribbean cruise s : Calling at Ocho Rios (Jamaica), George Town (Cayman Islands), Cozumel (Mexico), Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

o Eastern Caribbean cruise s : Calling at San Juan (Puerto Rico), Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), Nassau , and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

AVAILABLE NOW- MSC Meraviglia:

• Sailing from Brooklyn, New York to Bermuda, The Bahamas, or Florida

o 5-to-6-night cruises : 2 or 3 days docked at Kings Wharf (Bermuda)

o 7-to-11-night cruises : Destinations include Miami and Port Canaveral (Florida), Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico), Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

AVAILABLE SOON- MSC Magnifica:

• Offering short cruises sailing from Port Miami

o 3-to-4-night cruises : Calling at either Nassau (The Bahamas) or Key West (Florida), plus Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

o 7-night Christmas Cruise: Calling at Ocho Rios (Jamaica, Christmas Day), George Town (Cayman Islands), Cozumel (Mexico), Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

o 7-night New Year’s Cruise: At Sea (New Year’s Eve), Isla de Roatan (Honduras, New Year’s Day), Belize City (Belize), Costa Maya (Mexico), Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

AVAILABLE SOON: MSC Divina:

• Setting sail from Port Miami

o 3-night cruises : Calling at Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)

o 7-night cruises : Calling at various combinations of Isla de Roatan (Honduras), Belize City (Belize), Costa Maya and Cozumel (Mexico), George Town (Cayman Islands), Ocho Rios (Jamaica), Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas)