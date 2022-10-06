To kick off its 150th anniversary in 2023, Holland America Line will celebrate with a special transatlantic crossing in October. Guests are invited to special events and activities on board to recreate history and see how Holland America Line’s cruise started.

“Holland America Line has evolved from a shipping company to a brand synonymous with exceptional cruise vacations, and this anniversary crossing is a tribute to the voyage millions of immigrants took to the New World,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We have guests who are sailing in October because their grandparents immigrated to the United States on a Holland America Line ship or because they’ve been fans for years, and we’ve filled the voyage with special moments that will create wonderful memories for everyone on board.”

On October 15, 2022, guests will depart from Rotterdam, Netherlands, to New York City aboard the Rotterdam. To showcase the 150th anniversary, guests will travel on the Rotterdam ship, Holland America Line’s first cruise dating back to 1872. Guests on this October trip will see the cruise line’s history come alive through onboard enrichment programs, culinary experiences, and entertainment for all to enjoy.

Performance Events

On October 26, 2022, Emmy Award-winning producer and Emmy-nominated composer Steven Schoenberg will perform an exclusive Lincoln Center Piece written exclusively for Holland American Line’s Anniversary. During the performance, guests will view a short film about the cruise line’s journey. Guests can expect a 25-piece ensemble of former Holland America Line’s Lincoln Center Stage musicians.

During the trip, guests will hear jazz music from Dutch sensation Tiny Little Big Band, along with the ship’s Music Wall entertainment featuring BB King’s Blues Club, Billboard Onboard, Lincoln Center Stage, and Rolling Stone Rock Bottom.

Culinary Features

The menu in the Main Dining Room will showcase Holland America Line’s 150-year history with a classic entrée served as early as 1920. Guests can choose Royal Rib of Beef a la Medicis, Holland Duckling Port Wine Sauce, or Artic Char a la Normande.

If you are a fan of high tea, join in on a special Dutch High Tea in Lido Market. Guests can enjoy traditional sweet and savory treats, one Dutch-themed lunch, and one Indonesian-themed lunch.

On one night of the trip, guests will indulge in a special collection of dishes, from appetizers to desserts, showcasing meals from previous Holland America Line trips.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE CALLS LIFTED CANADA PROTOCOLS A “WIN”

Happy Hour Features

Roll back the time to “Throwback Happy Hour.” Guests are invited to join Anthony Stice, Holland America Line’s Vice President of Dining and Beverage Operations, for wine tastings around the ship. Drinks at this event will be priced to when the ship initially began.

Bring Holland American Line History to Life

Throughout the cruise, presentations will be shown to relieve the history and beginning of the company. Maritime Historian Bill Miller and Dr. Jennifer Foray, Professor of History at Purdue University, will deliver lectures on Dutch history.

If you can’t make the October cruise, the celebration will happen again on April 6, 2023. Many of the same culinary and enrichment programs will be offered for guests to partake in and enjoy.

Will you be joining Holland America Line for its 150th-anniversary celebration?