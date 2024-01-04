Now Visualize a Stress-Free Vacation….

Travelers seeking relaxation often return from their vacations more stressed than when they left. Racing to catch flights, adjusting to time changes, and wrestling with reservation forms can be exhausting.

That’s why more and more European hotels are providing opportunities to practice mindfulness — the soothing mental discipline of being in the moment.

For instance:

*The Hotel Klosterbrau in Tyrol allows guests to enjoy guided meditations in a 500-year-old monastery.

*Sicily’s The Adler Hotel offers a retreat where female guests can practice yoga and meditation.

*Guests at The Hubertus Wellness Hotel in Germany can enjoy nature by bathing in a serene lake and taking peaceful forest walks.

When booking your next getaway, ask your travel agent about mindfulness programs at your destination.

By Alex Darlington

