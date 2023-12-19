Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship Review
Live It Up With Norwegian Viva
Norwegian Viva launched in 2023 and has a capacity of 3,100 guests. Norwegian Viva is a luxurious ship with stunning artwork, including a multi-million-dollar outdoor sculpture garden and a dynamic digital art piece by Dominic Harris. The ship also offers a world-class entertainment lineup and standout onboard experiences like a three-level racetrack, an upscale food market, and the industry-exclusive Metropolitan Bar.
Norwegian Viva provides a wide selection of accommodation options to cater to every preference. From luxurious suites with stylish private facilities in The Haven to comfortable, traditional staterooms, there is something for everyone. Norwegian Viva also introduces elevated stateroom designs to enhance your onboard experience.
There are six main categories for cabins on Norwegian Viva: Inside, Studio, Oceanview, Balcony, Club Balcony Suite, Suite, and The Haven.
All cabins onboard Norwegian Viva showcase the architecture and layout similar to her sister ship, Prima. Each cabin has a private bathroom featuring a shower, toilet, sink/vanity, interactive on-demand television sets, mini-fridges, and in-room safes.
The Studio cabins on Norwegian Viva are designed for solo travelers, offering smartly designed living spaces with full-sized beds and plenty of storage options. These cabins also include access to a private lounge exclusively for solo travelers, providing a comfortable space to relax and socialize with like-minded individuals.
The Oceanview cabins provide a picturesque ocean view, with large windows allowing natural light to fill the room. They offer ample storage space, comfortable furnishings, and all the amenities needed for a comfortable stay.
Balcony cabins on Norwegian Viva offer the luxury of a private balcony, allowing guests to enjoy their outdoor space to soak up the sun and take in the stunning views. These cabins provide a tranquil retreat to unwind and relax after a day of exploration.
Experience the pinnacle of luxury at The Haven. The accommodations are meticulously designed with your utmost comfort in mind. Enjoy 24-hour butler service, concierge assistance, and the privilege of a private sundeck.
The Haven offers a range of luxurious suites, including spacious and elegantly appointed suites with separate living and dining areas. These suites also feature large balconies with stunning ocean views, perfect for enjoying a coffee or relaxing in the evening.
For those seeking a more exclusive and intimate experience, The Haven also offers Club Balcony Suites. These suites provide access to a private lounge and courtyard, where guests can enjoy complimentary beverages and appetizers in a serene and upscale environment.
Guests staying in The Haven also have access to a dedicated concierge team, available 24/7, to assist with any requests or arrangements. Whether booking spa treatments, arranging dining reservations, or organizing private excursions, the concierge is there to ensure a seamless and memorable vacation experience.
No matter the type of accommodation guests choose, Norwegian Viva ensures that every cabin is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. The thoughtfully designed layouts, modern amenities, and attention to detail create a welcoming and enjoyable environment for all passengers.
Norwegian Viva prides itself on offering an unparalleled variety of delectable dining choices, ensuring that no guest will ever go hungry. With a remarkable selection of both complimentary and specialty options, this magnificent ship caters to every culinary desire, promising an unforgettable gastronomic experience for all.
Indulge in a world of culinary delights aboard Norwegian Viva and explore specialty dining concepts like Food Republic, Cagney’s Steakhouse, Hasuki, Le Bistro, Los Lobos, Nama Sushi & Sashimi, Onda by Scarpetta, and Palomar.
Norwegian Viva offers an impressive array of six complimentary dining options, ensuring that guests have a variety of delicious choices to satisfy their cravings. From The Local Bar & Grill and Indulge Food Hall to Surfside Café, Hudson’s, The Commodore Room, and The Haven Restaurant, there is something for everyone. The main dining room, Hudson’s, offers stunning 270-degree views along with a mouthwatering menu, while The Commodore Room boasts a refined design. The Surfside Café provides a wide range of up-to-the-minute culinary delights, both indoors and outdoors, while the Indulge Food Hall offers global cuisine to suit various tastes. Rest assured, on Norwegian Viva, complimentary dining is anything but dull, ensuring guests will never go hungry.
On Norwegian Viva, the bars and lounges are as diverse and vibrant as the ship itself, offering unique experiences for every taste and mood. Here are some of the standout options:
Viva Speedway Bar: Raise a glass to your victorious moments at the Viva Speedway Bar, celebrating those who cross the finish line first.
Belvedere Bar: Step into this contemporary bar and cocktail lounge to enjoy expertly crafted bottled cocktails and indulge in a sophisticated atmosphere.
Luna Bar: Located within the Indulge Food Hall, Luna Bar offers a delightful mix of curated cocktails and draft beers, making it the perfect spot to unwind and savor delicious bites.
Metropolitan Bar: Start or conclude your evening at Metropolitan Bar, where you can choose from a selection of sustainable craft cocktails, biodynamic wines, and classic favorites that will impress even the most discerning palates.
Observation Lounge: With its contemporary design and spacious layout, the Observation Lounge invites guests to relax and enjoy panoramic views while sipping on their favorite drinks.
Penrose Atrium: The three-story, glass-walled Penrose Atrium is a stunning space filled with restaurants, lounges, and mesmerizing views of the horizon.
Penrose Bar: Amidst the lively atmosphere of the Penrose Atrium, the Penrose Bar is a popular spot to enjoy a mid-day Bloody Mary or any other drink of your choice.
Soleil Bar: Situated at the aft end of the Indulge Outdoor Lounge on Ocean Boulevard, Soleil Bar offers a refreshing selection of cocktails and draft beers, allowing guests to enjoy their drinks while soaking in the breathtaking oceanfront view.
Studio Lounge: Exclusively designed for Studio guests, the Studio Lounge creates a relaxed ambiance where solo cruisers can socialize, unwind, and enjoy light bites and beverages together.
Syd Norman’s Pour House: Immerse yourself in rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia at Syd Norman’s Pour House, where you can sing along to your favorite hits and sip on specialty cocktails while a rollicking house band takes you back to the glory days of rock.
Indulge in the incredible variety of bars and lounges on Norwegian Viva, each offering its own unique atmosphere and libations to ensure unforgettable moments during your cruise.
Norwegian Viva offers a variety of entertaining experiences that push the boundaries of onboard entertainment. Don’t miss the acclaimed Beetlejuice The Musical, straight from Broadway, or the unforgettable night of dancing and live music at Ocean Music Fest.
Icons
Immerse yourself in a concert journey celebrating iconic musical legends from the past six decades. From Dolly Parton to Lady Gaga, the talented vocalists and orchestra will deliver a collection of timeless hits that will have everyone singing along.
Deal or No Deal
Experience the excitement of this intense game show where contestants compete for cash prizes using their nerves and intuition. You can purchase play cards onboard to join in on the fun.
Press Your Luck Live
Feel the thrill of this popular family game show as contestants try to outsmart the big board, avoiding the infamous “Whammys” while chasing after amazing prizes.
Syd Norman’s Pour House
Enjoy top-charting tunes while sipping handcrafted cocktails in the lively atmosphere of Syd Norman’s Pour House. You’ll be transported back to the thrilling era of rock with the accompaniment of an energetic live band.
The Improv At Sea
Laugh the night away at The Improv At Sea, a hilarious stand-up comedy routine that guarantees non-stop laughter. With a science of comedy theme, this unique experience will keep you entertained throughout the evening.
Norwegian Viva offers a wide range of entertainment options to suit every preference and create an unforgettable voyage.
The Haven, situated at the top of the ship, offers lavish accommodations, personalized services, and exclusive privileges. Guests are treated to spacious suites with stunning ocean views, meticulously designed for ultimate comfort.
Enter the Haven Premier Owner’s Suite and be greeted by a Large Balcony, inviting you to unwind and marvel at the breathtaking views. The Haven Deluxe Owner’s Suite takes opulence to the next level, boasting a Large Balcony and lavish amenities that exceed expectations. Lose yourself in the luxurious sanctuary of the Haven Aft-Facing Owner’s Suite, complete with a Master Bedroom and an enchanting Large Balcony that offers an unparalleled sense of tranquility and serenity.
The Haven Owner’s Suite, with its spacious layout and Large Balcony, invites you to revel in the epitome of comfort and refinement. Traveling with family? The Haven 2-Bedroom Family Villa caters to every need, providing ample space, a Large Balcony, and a comforting ambiance that will create cherished memories.
For those seeking ultimate privacy, the Haven Aft-Facing Penthouse awaits. Featuring a breathtaking Large Balcony, guests can enjoy uninterrupted views of the sparkling ocean. For an even more indulgent experience, the Haven Aft-Facing Penthouse with a Master Bedroom and expansive Large Balcony provides the perfect retreat for unparalleled luxury and relaxation.
The Haven Penthouse allures with its carefully designed retreat and Balcony, providing the perfect space to enjoy the soothing sunlight and refreshing sea breeze.
At The Haven, guests can expect a truly luxurious and comfortable experience that sets it apart from other establishments. The attention to detail and commitment to meeting every need leaves guests feeling pampered and cared for. The Haven creates an atmosphere of elegance and indulgence unlike any other, offering a getaway that is truly unmatched.
To further enhance your stay, a dedicated 24-hour butler is available to assist with a range of services, from unpacking your luggage to arranging dining reservations and in-suite dining. Our concierge team is ready to assist with specialty dining, spa treatments, and private excursions.
Exclusive access to a private sundeck with sunbeds and a pool and priority embarkation and disembarkation privileges ensures a seamless and stress-free experience. The Haven is committed to providing exceptional service and comfort, ensuring that every moment is unforgettable.
Unwind and rejuvenate at the Mandara Spa aboard the Norwegian Viva, where the healing power of the ocean meets tranquil waters. Experience the relaxing ambiance of detoxifying saunas, modern pools, and a striking two-story waterfall. Awaken your senses and embark on a journey of wellness that will leave you feeling revitalized.
Immerse yourself in pure relaxation at the Norwegian Viva Mandara Spa. With a focus on delivering exceptional services, you can trust that every treatment will be of the highest quality. From indulgent pedicures and manicures to stunning blowouts and stylish haircuts, the trained professionals at the spa will exceed your expectations. Visit the Norwegian Cruise Line website for a complete list of available services.
Explore a variety of massage options, such as Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, and more, catering to different preferences. Indulge in rejuvenating facials, including anti-aging, deep cleansing, and brightening options. Treat your body to invigorating body wraps, scrubs, and moisturizing treatments. Experience the bliss of Aroma Spa Seaweed Massage, Aroma Stone Therapy, Bamboo Massage, and Couples Deep Tissue Muscle Massage.
The Norwegian Viva Mandara Spa promises its guests a luxurious and relaxing spa experience. Take a break from your vacation and come see it for yourself.
Porthole Cruise and Travel Ship Rating: 5 out of 5