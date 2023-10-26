MSC Euribia Sails to Northern Europe This Winter

Sail with MSC Cruises aboard MSC Euribia for 7 nights to the most sought-after destinations in Northern Europe!

From November 2023 through April 2024, guests will journey to Hamburg (Germany), Rotterdam for Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels (Belgium), Le Havre for Paris (France), and Southampton for London (UK).

Guests looking for an extended stay have the opportunity to embark on a cruise for 21 nights in January 2024. MSC Euribia sails to the Northern Pearls with added stops in Portugal, Spain, Morocco and the Canary Islands.

Exploring each destination this winter aboard MSC Euribia allows guests to visit renowned historical landmarks, admire winter landscapes, and enjoy the ship’s world-class entertainment and gourmet dining options.

Winter Magic Aboard MSC Euribia

Experience Northern Europe: Discover Northern Europe’s cities with fewer crowds during one of the most festive times of the year. From strolling alongside the enchanting canals of Amsterdam to exploring the medieval charm of Bruges and visiting Hamburg’s charming Christmas markets, MSC Euribia offers memorable experiences for every type of traveler.

World-Class Entertainment: During the 7-night itineraries, the ship will host incredible shows in the Delphi Theatre and Carousel Lounge —including live music from one of the largest big bands at sea—along with leisure activities throughout the day to unwind and enjoy the ship. Guinness World Records will be on board with unique live shows and opportunities for guests to showcase their talents.

Enriching Family Experiences: The revolutionary kids’ area features more than 7,500 square feet of interior space with each room catering to many different age groups. The ship features the MSC Foundation Lab with a slate of activities dedicated to educating children and teenagers on environmental subjects. Extended space in the Teens Club allows for activities including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, VR, foosball and table tennis.

Wine and Dine: Five out of 10 dining venues include specialty restaurants like the brand-new Le Grill, a stylish French bistro-meets-steakhouse, and Kaito Sushi & Robatayaki, a spin on one of MSC Cruises’ mainstays featuring Robatayaki. Guests may find time to relax with 21 bar and lounge options. The new Helios Wine Bar allows guests to discover the story behind their favorite glass of wine, using state-of-the-art multi-touch tables activated by digital coasters.

Shopping and More: Guests can treat themselves to the ship’s new Luxury Plaza, offering workshops, discovery sessions, one-to-one consultations with a personal shopper, and tastings. Choose from the widest selection of tech in the fleet in the Shopping Gallery or indulge in an extensive selection of distinctive Scottish Single Malt whiskies in The Liquors and Cigars area.

MSC Yacht Club: Retreat to the MSC Yacht Club for a complete array of lavish suite options, private facilities including a dedicated pool and sundeck, and a high-end restaurant.

Click here to visit MSC Cruises for more information about MSC Euribia’s Northern Europe itinerary.

By Adalyn Dugas