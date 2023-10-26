Emerald Cruises Opens Bookings For 2025 Europe River Cruises

Emerald Cruises is experiencing a strong interest in early bookings for 2024, prompting the company to launch its reservation platform early for the 2025 Europe River cruise season!

Travelers can now access pricing and itinerary details for voyages on the Rhine, Main, Danube, Moselle, Rhône, and Douro rivers and enjoy a range of activities, including “tulip cruises” in the spring and various Christmas Market cruises. Additionally, adventure-seekers can take advantage of a broad selection of EmeraldACTIVE tours, including guided hikes, bike rides, and canoe trips, all free of charge on every voyage.

Emerald Cruises has increased the number of departures for a few of the brand’s popular itineraries, such as Jewels of the Rhine and Splendours of Europe.

GROUP SAVINGS OFFER

Group guests who plan to sail in 2025 can take advantage of an additional $350 discount per person. This offer applies to all European river cruises and includes the existing two-for-one fares. Passengers can qualify for free roundtrip airfare if they pay for their reservations in full at least 12 months before the scheduled departure date. River cruise fares include airport transfers, daily guided tours with active options, all meals, complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks during lunch and dinner, all gratuities, port charges, and WiFi.

