MSC Cruises Names Lucy Ellis Chief Communications Officer

MSC Cruises has named Lucy Ellis as the cruise lines’ Chief Communications Officer. Ellis will assume the role once current Chief Communications Officer Luca Biondolilio ends his term in August.

Ellis has worked for the cruise line for eight years and will continue to lead the cruise lines’ global communications strategy, supervise internal and external communications, and manage the corporate reputation.

“I’m thrilled to take on this role. MSC Cruises is an inspiring and very special business,” said Ellis.“We have a team of talented people and an exciting vision, and I look forward to leading the work of our dynamic global communications department.”

About Lucy Ellis

Ellis has more than 20 years of experience with strategic communications.

She previously worked at Weber Shandwick as SVP.

Ellis has also worked as an Associate Director at H&K Strategies, where she consulted for companies such as Unilever, Mondelez, and Nestle.

“Lucy’s extensive experience as well as her knowledge of the business and industry made her a natural successor for this role,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises.

Will you be sailing with MSC Cruises soon? Let us know in the comments.