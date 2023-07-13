Cruising Through Italy With Oceania Cruises

Join Bill Panoff as he sets sail on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the most beautiful corners of Italy. In this new travel show, Bill partners with Oceania Cruises and together they explore the awe-inspiring landscapes that Italy has to offer. From the historic city of Rome and the charming coastal towns of Sorrento and Amalfi, to the majestic alleys of Venice, this show takes viewers on a journey they’ll never forget.

With Oceania Vista as their guide, viewers get an up-close and personal look at some of the most amazing Italian destinations, all from the comfort of their homes. In this show, Bill takes us beyond the typical tourist spots and ventures into the lesser-known areas of Italy, revealing hidden gems and secret spots that only locals know about.

Throughout this episode, Bill shares his extensive knowledge about the country’s history, culture, and cuisine, and takes us on a gastronomic journey that is sure to leave your taste buds tingling. This travel show promises to be an adventure of a lifetime, so join us as we set sail with Bill Panoff and Oceania Cruises on Oceania Vista, and discover the magic of Italy like never before. Tune in on YouTube!