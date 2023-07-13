Amawaterways Shares Limited-Time 20 Percent Cruise Savings Promotion

Amawaterways has shared a limited-time offer for travelers looking to explore destinations throughout Europe and Asia! From now until September 30, 2023, passengers can save 20 percent on the total river cruise fare on itineraries visiting Europe and Mekong in 2023 and 2024, while solo travelers can receive the same offer in select staterooms,

“As we embark on our 21st year of river cruising, we are thrilled to see that more people are discovering the life-changing benefits of traveling on one of our 29 intimate river cruise ships designed to explore the world in the most seamless way possible,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Through the introduction of this special 20% Savings offer, we hope to welcome even more new river cruise guests who will be joining our many loyal, returning guests on these unforgettable voyages on the world’s most iconic rivers.”

MORE ABOUT THE PROMOTION

The offers can be combined with AmaWaterways’ AirPlus promotion, giving travelers more ways to save.

Guests can apply a variety of promotions for further savings, including Loyalty Benefits.

In addition, the 20 percent savings can be combined with the great value of fixed-price airfares under the AirPlus promotion, allowing travelers to enjoy Economy airfare at $899, Premium Economy airfare at $2,299, or Business Class airfare at $4,299 on select dates in 2023 and 2024.

