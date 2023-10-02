Holland America Line Installs Space X’s Starlink on More than Half Its Fleet

Holland America Line has updated its internet to Space X’s Starlink onboard over half of its fleet. The first ship to receive this high-speed internet was Koningsdam, and now Oosterdam, Volendam, Westerdam, Zaandam, and Zuiderdam also have high-speed internet onboard.

Starlink is a satellite technology that provides high-speed internet access anywhere in the world. Since the ships have received this technology, they have traveled to Alaska, the Mediterranean, and Canada, with positive feedback from guests and crew about the Wi-Fi.

“Our goal is to continue keeping all guests connected to the internet to share their memorable experiences, and to allow our team members to stay in touch with their loved ones back home,” said Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology for Holland America Line. “It’s important we stay up to date with evolving technology to ensure the best experience for everyone stepping foot on our ships.”

Adding Starlink brings faster internet to everyone onboard, allowing guests to connect with friends and family across the globe, while professionals can work onboard.

The remaining five ships are scheduled to have Starlink installed by Mid-December 2023.

by Kashaf Rashid