Princess Cruise Introduces Expanded Vegan Menu for Plant- Based Cruises

Princess Cruise has introduced a series of vegan menus onboard the fleet, in line with its commitment of providing excellent cuisine for all.

The new menus combine gourmet culinary tastes with eco-consciousness. The items on these menus are prepared without animal products and offer a variety of starters, salads, soups, pastas and main dishes.

Before boarding, these vegan options can be requested by speaking to a travel agent or using the Cruise Personalizer. For those onboard, you can call Princess for vegan accommodations.

“Our dedication to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences continues to evolve with current trends, including the desire for more vegan offerings,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “Our new plant-based dinner menus offer our vegan guests an extraordinary culinary journey while providing reassurance and peace of mind with dishes they know meet their lifestyle preferences.”

Some of the Vegan Options are listed below and include foods such as:

Starters:

Black beans on toast with Tomato and Avocado

Salads:

Green Goddess Salad with Tofu

Soups:

Creamy White Bean

Pasta:

Fettuccine with Walnut Sauce

Main:

Walkaway Ratatouille

Princess Cruises has culinary options ready for those who maintain a vegan lifestyle or simply want to peruse through the menu.

by Kashaf Rashid