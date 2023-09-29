Norwegian Cruise Line Launches New “Wheel of Fortune” Show in Spring 2024

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that it has paired with Sony Pictures Television and TimePlay INC to bring a new “Wheel of Fortune” game show on 16 of its ships in Spring 2024.

Powered by TimePlay Inc.’s interactive technology and located in the main theater, guests will be able to watch as viewers or compete on their devices against fellow cruisers. There will be a real time leaderboard and guests will compete for a chance to be an onstage contestant.

“We are committed to providing our guests with quality entertainment across their cruise journey,” said Craig Steyn, vice president of onboard revenue operations of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our guests will now have the chance to be part of the iconic, Emmy® Award-winning ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show. Not only will it bring the same excitement from the TV classic, but guests will also have the opportunity to play along for a chance to win some great prizes along the way, including a free cruise!”

The debut ship will be Norwegian Escape but the feature will also be available for guests onboard Norwegian Bliss, Breakaway, Dawn, Encore, Epic, Gem, Getaway, Jade, Jewel, Joy, Pearl, Sky, Spirit, Star, and Sun.

“When you combine a powerful brand like Wheel of Fortune with full audience participation, it takes entertainment and engagement to new heights. We are excited to roll out this new innovative experience on NCL’s fleet”, said Aaron Silverberg, SVP of Entertainment at TimePlay.

For more information or to book a cruise, please speak to your travel agent or visit the Norwegian Cruise Line website.

by Kashaf Rashid

