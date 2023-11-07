Holland America Line Announces New Black Friday Deals

On November 17, 2023, guests can begin shopping with Holland America Line for Black Friday deals until December 1, 2023!

Cruise Discounts on Staterooms and Select Itineraries

When booking on select cruises in 2025, guests will receive a prepaid stateroom crew appreciation of up to $700 per person. Promotional sailings also feature Black Friday discounts of up to 30% off cruise-only fares.

Appreciations will apply only to first and second guests per stateroom. Black Friday Sale offers apply to over 800 departures, starting December 2023 and continuing throughout the 2025 season. Gratuity values range from $112 to $688 per person.

“Black Friday is synonymous with the best holiday season deals, and Holland America Line’s Black Friday Sale is no exception. With included crew appreciation and reduced cruise fares, guests can take advantage of significant savings. And by adding our Have it All Package, guests can further enhance the value of their dream cruise vacation,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

Cruise fares will be on sale for 30% off of worldwide itineraries featuring destinations such as Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America and Antarctica.

Have It All Premium Fares

Guests can also combine Black Friday offers with a ‘Have It All’ premium cruise package. ThE ‘Have it All’ packages include shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining, and Wi-Fi.

Beverage Package: The Signature Beverage Package offers guests varieties of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee, and more! Bar service charges are included.

Dining: For up to three nights, guests can indulge in Holland America Line’s award-winning specialty dining. Pinnacle Grill offers the ultimate steakhouse experience at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia, China, and Japan. Canaletto serves authentic Italian cuisine.

Wi-Fi Surf Package: All travelers can connect while away from home with Holland America Line’s Surf Package. Guests will enjoy access to their favorite websites, including email, news, sports and more.

Shore Excursions: Guests can enjoy as many as three shore excursions worth up to $100 in value. Tours include active adventures, immersive culinary experiences, historical explorations, cultural discoveries and more!

Head to Holland America Line for more information.

By Adalyn Dugas