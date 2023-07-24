Holland America Line Announces AARP Onboard Credit Offer For AARP Members

Holland America Line has revealed an onboard credit offer for AARP members! The credit offer allows members to enjoy various amenities during their cruise, such as shore excursions, spa services, specialty dining, beverages, gift shop purchases, and more.

MORE ABOUT THE ONBOARD CREDIT PROGRAM

AARP members can book a Holland America Line cruise through their travel advisor or directly with the cruise line. The amount of onboard credit varies depending on the type of stateroom and the length of the voyage, ranging from $50 to $200 per stateroom. It is important to note that this credit can be combined with other special offers and fares.

“Holland America Line is thrilled to extend this offer to AARP members, who are avid travelers and a key demographic for our brand,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer of Holland America Line. “We look forward to enticing AARP members to join us for a cruise to one of the many incredible destinations we explore.”

AARP members can embark on Holland America Line cruises that take them to locations such as:

Alaska

Antarctica

Asia

Australia

Canada/New England

the Caribbean

Europe

the Mediterranean

Mexico

South America and beyond.

The eligible cruises range from weeklong getaways to longer “Legendary Voyages” lasting up to 59 days.

“Holland America Line cruises open the world to AARP members, allowing them to visit other regions and experience different cultures with ease and comfort,” said Victoria Borton, vice president of lifestyle products and services for AARP Services. “Members appreciate the cruising experience and level of premium service that’s synonymous with Holland America Line.”

The onboard credit offer applies to all voyages except Grand Voyages, Grand Voyage segments, and trips lasting less than five days. Additionally, AARP members can take advantage of Holland America Line’s “Have It All” package, which includes a variety of amenities like shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi. The offer may also be combinable with other shipboard credits for which the guest may be eligible.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE RELEASES 2025 ALASKA CRUISES

If you are an AARP member, how will you use your onboard credits with Holland America Line? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie