Exciting Culinary Experiences Await Aboard Celebrity Ascent!

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled the culinary and beverage program details for its upcoming ship, Celebrity Ascent, the fourth vessel in the cruise line’s Edge Series. The vessel promises many experiences, including redesigned restaurants, an immersive dinner encounter, expanded food and cocktail menus, a new whiskey-tasting venture, and a plant-based multi-course dinner.

“The memories we make with family and friends while sharing food and drink has long been one of the most memorable parts of travel, and with Celebrity Ascent, we sought every opportunity to make these experiences richer and even more exciting for our guests,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises’ President. “Onboard Ascent, there is something to delight every guest, whether it is the fine dining connoisseur with a palate for the world’s best wines, the couple looking for an intimate and romantic night out, the family that desires to bond with their kids over a fun and high-energy experience, or the wellness-minded traveler desiring more plant-based, healthy options.”

CHEF DANIEL BOULUD’S LE VOYAGE

Celebrity Ascent welcomes the addition of Le Voyage, a restaurant by chef Daniel Boulud, serving as Celebrity Cruises’ Global Culinary Ambassador. The restaurant will feature a fresh design, offering a global menu inspired by Chef Boulud’s personal travels and favorite destinations. Guests can reserve the Chef’s Table for a multi-course tasting dinner with wine pairings, followed by Chef Boulud’s signature madeleines.

PLANT-BASED CUISINE AT EDEN

Eden, one of the venues on Edge Series ships, showcases a seven-course plant-based tasting menu on Celebrity Ascent. The menu will highlight fresh and seasonal ingredients sourced from their places of origin, presenting a natural culinary experience. Diners can enjoy the menu as a tasting or opt for organic and vegan wine pairings.

MAIN DINING ROOMS AND COSMOPOLITAN RESTAURANT

The main dining rooms on Celebrity Ascent will offer a choice of four restaurants with New American, Mediterranean, French Contemporary, and Italian cuisines. The Cosmopolitan restaurant will feature a redesigned layout inspired by the culture of champagne.

SPECIALTY DINING UPGRADES

Specialty dining venues on Celebrity Ascent will also undergo updates. Le Petit Chef, known for its animations depicting a chef describing each dish, will present a four-course dining show with a fairytale theme. Fine Cut Steakhouse will introduce a new dish, the Lemon Poached Lobster Tail, while Aqua Class guests can enjoy dining al fresco on Blu‘s outdoor terrace.

NEW DRINK OFFERINGS

For beverage enthusiasts, Celebrity Cruises has upgraded its spirits tasting program on Celebrity Ascent with an exclusive partnership with WhistlePig Whiskey. The ship will feature two hand-selected barrels made exclusively for Celebrity Cruises, offering guests an extraordinary whiskey experience.

Wine lovers will also be pleased as Celebrity Ascent boasts a unique wine selection, including three venues recognized with Wine Spectator Awards. Guests can indulge in extensive wine lists, expert sommeliers, wine-tasting seminars, and world tour experiences.

The heart of Celebrity Ascent, The Grand Plaza, will feature an expanded Martini Bar menu, offering classic martinis, fruit-infused creations, and delectable dessert martinis. Guests can enjoy the iconic Flair Bartender Shows, where skilled mixologists put on a performance crafting a tower of martinis.

ABOUT CELEBRITY ASCENT

Celebrity Ascent will embark on its inaugural Caribbean season with various preview sailings in November 2023. Travelers can experience the ship’s amenities and culinary offerings by joining one of the Taste of Luxury preview sailings or the 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Maiden Voyage in December 2023.

RELATED: CELEBRITY CRUISES REVEALS NEW CARIBBEAN PROGRAM SUMMER 2024

Are you excited about Celebrity Ascent’s new culinary experiences? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie