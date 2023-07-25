Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals “Giving Joy” Winners

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the 20 winners of its fourth annual Norwegian’s ‘Giving Joy’ contest!

Norwegian’s ‘Giving Joy’ contest recognizes and commends North American teachers for their resolute dedication and effort with its annual recognition program, which began in 2019.

“On behalf of all of us at Norwegian Cruise Line, we congratulate this year’s winners and nominees who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their calling as educators, and in doing so have left a lasting positive impact on their students, schools and broader communities,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We look forward to welcoming this year’s winners aboard for a well-deserved cruise vacation.”

The 20 winning educators won a free seven-day voyage for two for itineraries sailing through 2024 and embarking from the U.S. and Canada! The top three grand prize winners are invited to attend the exclusive four-day christening voyage for Norwegian Viva, the brand’s newest ship debuting in August 2023.

Inspired by Norwegian’s ‘Giving Joy’ program and moved by the stories of the incredible teachers, this year, NCL’s beverage partner, Coca-Cola®, has donated roundtrip airfare from within the continental United States for each winner and their guest as they plan their vacation with NCL. Additionally, all 20 winning educators will receive a complimentary virtual training session by the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) to explore their K-12 education resources using Dr. Harvey’s captivating marine art as an anchor. This exploration will incorporate a unique blend of science and art, allowing educators to dive into the wonders of the ocean, and help foster the next era of marine conservationists.

MORE ABOUT 2023 ‘GIVING JOY’ CONTEST